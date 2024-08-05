Nexus Industrial REIT Releases Its Sustainability Plan

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce the release of its Sustainability Plan. The Sustainability Plan outlines Nexus’ integration between sustainability and strategic objectives.

“Through a structured program, proactive engagement, and portfolio-level oversight, we are working in partnership with our tenants and other stakeholders to achieve measurable sustainability goals” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT.

“The Sustainability Plan underpins our purpose as Canada’s industrial building partner and is an important component to our vision of being the first-choice provider of high-quality industrial properties in Canada,” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

The Sustainability Plan outlines specific environmental, social, and governance commitments, and highlights Nexus’ approach to implementing them.

Nexus’ Sustainability Plan is enclosed. Nexus’ Sustainability Policy is available at http://nexusreit.com

Nexus Industrial REIT Sustainability Plan

Background

Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or “the REIT”) strives to be Canada’s industrial building partner by being the first-choice provider of high-quality industrial properties in Canada. To achieve this, Nexus is focused on four mission-critical strategic objectives:

Growing a portfolio of high-quality industrial properties in desirable Canadian markets Operational excellence by optimizing leasing activities, reducing waste, and leveraging technology Disciplined capital allocation that drives partner benefits while maintaining a robust balance sheet Creating mutually beneficial, lasting partnerships through a shared-value model with multiple partners including unitholders, our people, tenants, developers, communities, and the planet

Pursuit of these objectives are guided by Nexus’ Sustainability Policy, which aims to achieve:

Environmental Stewardship: minimizing environmental impact through resource efficiency, pollution prevention, and climate action

minimizing environmental impact through resource efficiency, pollution prevention, and climate action Social Responsibility: creating positive social impact by prioritizing tenant well-being, community engagement, and ethical business practices

creating positive social impact by prioritizing tenant well-being, community engagement, and ethical business practices Good Governance: maintaining strong corporate governance practices, including transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct

Sustainability Approach

Through structured programs, proactive engagement, and portfolio-level oversight, Nexus is working in partnership with its stakeholders to achieve measurable sustainability goals in accordance with its established strategic objectives. The following table outlines the integration between Nexus’ sustainability and strategic objectives to achieve these goals.

Nexus Misson & Strategic Objectives Sustainability Objectives Grow a High-

Quality Portfolio Operational

Excellence Disciplined

Capital Allocation Create Lasting

Partnerships Environmental Energy Efficiency √ √ √ √ Water Conservation √ √ √ Waste Management √ √ √ GHG Emissions √ √ √ √ Sustainable Building Materials √ √ √ Environmental Compliance √ √ √ Social Tenant Well-being √ √ √ Community Engagement √ √ Employee Well-being √ √ Governance Board Diversity and Independence √ √ √ Risk Management √ √ √ √ Transparency and Disclosure √ √ Ethical Conduct √ √

Sustainability Commitments

A more detailed outline of these goals is provided below to facilitate a deeper understanding of Nexus’s responsibilities and expectations across sustainability pillars.

Environmental

Maintain base building infrastructure to high energy efficiency standards by prioritizing high-efficiency equipment during building improvements.

Align with LEED BD+C standards for new construction and major renovations.

Consider environmental impact in capital allocation decisions.

Benchmark portfolio performance using the Energy Star Portfolio Manager and maintain up-to-date data.

Ensure timely submission of annual environmental compliance forms each year.

Act as the first line of investigation for sustainability projects, presenting feasibility studies with detailed stakeholder roles.

Lead negotiations with utility providers to consolidate portfolio usage and transition to lower-emission energy sources where possible.

Serve as a reference and example for tenants in executing environmental programs, offering guidance and support.

Social

Maintain safe, compliant common areas and building systems to achieve tenant well-being.

Promote tenant well-being through engagement, resources, and security measures.

Lead community engagement initiatives and encourage tenant participation.

Ensure employee well-being internally via health & safety programs, DEI policies, and professional development.

Governance

Maintain a diverse, independent Board with clear oversight of sustainability strategy.

Integrate sustainability into enterprise risk management and decision-making.

Uphold leading industry business practices, including anti-corruption, human rights, and data privacy standards.

Ensure transparency and disclosure aligned with TCFD, SASB, and GRI frameworks.

Issue an annual sustainability report to enable accountability and transparency.

Ensure alignment to ethical best practices through the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

Sustainability Implementation

Nexus Industrial REIT takes a proactive and structured approach to sustainability across its portfolio. Nexus is leveraging a Green Lease Annex as the primary tenant partnership mechanism to drive commitment and implementation of sustainability goals and encourage positive tenant behaviour.

This annex outlines mutual responsibilities and ensures tenants are contractually committed to supporting sustainability objectives. This approach of embedding sustainability into lease operations enables Nexus to integrate sustainability practices into its core business model, driving performance through tenant collaboration and accountability.

Nexus commits to providing stakeholders with an annual report summarizing the progress on the principles and measures outlined here in 2026.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties comprising approximately 12.9 million square feet of GLA.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.



