NFI’s New Flyer Honored as Employer of the Year – Large Business by Alabama Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), is proud to announce that it has been named the Employer of the Year – Large Business by the Alabama Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities (GCEPD). The award recognizes New Flyer’s strong commitment to accessibility and support for employees with disabilities in Alabama.

Presented annually through the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS), the Governor’s Committee awards celebrate employers and individuals who champion opportunities for people with disabilities to achieve meaningful employment and career growth.

“Being recognized as the Employer of the Year – Large Business is an incredible honor,” said Matt Banera, Director, Human Resources, New Flyer. “At New Flyer, inclusion is part of who we are. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to contribute their skills and talents in an environment where they can thrive.”

As part of its employment efforts, New Flyer has built a culture that celebrates diversity, encourages advancement, and supports long-term career success. New Flyer was selected from a statewide pool of nominees for its work with community organizations in Anniston that support individuals with disabilities, and the promotion of disability employment through our quarterly team pipeline meetings providing education and awareness to our community partners.

“Partnerships like ours with ADRS demonstrate how inclusive practices strengthen both our workforce and our communities,” said Crystal Anderson, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development Manager, NFI. “We’re proud to be part of Alabama’s ongoing effort to make employment more equitable and accessible for everyone.”

The award was presented during the Governor’s Committee annual awards ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama on October 27, which recognizes outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals across the state.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

