NGen Partners with Carbonhound to Support Emissions Reporting in the Canadian Manufacturing Sector

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) and Carbonhound, an automated greenhouse gas emissions reporting platform, announced a partnership to help Canadian manufacturing businesses measure, verify, and manage their carbon emissions to meet evolving customer, financing, and regulatory expectations related to emissions reporting.

With OEMs and international supply chains increasingly requiring environmental reporting from manufacturers, Canadian businesses need to accurately report their carbon emissions. Understanding their business through the lens of emissions also helps organizations manage their energy and water usage, optimize waste streams, save costs, and drive operational efficiencies.

This partnership combines Carbonhound’s proven platform with hundreds of customers with NGen’s network of thousands of members to support expansion into new markets and improve the competitiveness of Canadian manufacturers.

Carbonhound’s platform offers accessible, easy-to-use tools paired with expertise that simplifies emissions tracking and reporting for manufacturers of all sizes.

Through this partnership, NGen members can leverage Carbonhound to:

Meet customer and regulatory requirements to access new markets & protect key accounts with confidence: Carbonhound automates climate reporting against international voluntary and regulatory frameworks, including Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB), EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and beyond. Carbonhound’s platform is validated by a 3rd party against ISO 14064 and the GHG Protocol.

Carbonhound automates climate reporting against international voluntary and regulatory frameworks, including Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB), EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and beyond. Carbonhound’s platform is validated by a 3rd party against ISO 14064 and the GHG Protocol. Automate data collection to save time & resources: Carbonhound provides automated data imports for Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. The platform integrates with thousands of primary data sources to replace manual data collection, quality assurance, and management.

Carbonhound provides automated data imports for Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. The platform integrates with thousands of primary data sources to replace manual data collection, quality assurance, and management. Identify operational efficiencies to reduce climate impact and costs: After setting a baseline, companies can set emissions and usage reduction targets, and then implement reduction strategies based on the highest impact opportunities.

“Effective measurement and reporting are essential for any successful transformation project, and sustainable manufacturing initiatives are no exception,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “That’s why we’re pleased to partner with Carbonhound to offer NGen members exclusive access to a proven platform that simplifies emissions tracking and reduces manual work.”

To learn how NGen members can benefit from Carbonhound’s platform, please visit: https://carbonhound.com/ngen-carbonhound/

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

About Carbonhound

Carbonhound is a Toronto-based climate software company providing verified carbon emissions reporting to companies around the world. Our platform is designed to automate and simplify climate reporting to help companies meet changing stakeholder and regulatory expectations, support decarbonization to stay ahead of their customers’ requirements, and protect key accounts. Our platform makes it easy and affordable for businesses to take climate action. Learn more at carbonhound.com.

Contact

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers