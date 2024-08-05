Ninepoint Announces August 22 Launch Date for its Single-Stock High Income ETFs Focused on Iconic Canadian Companies

Ninepoint HighShares ETFs give investors a new way to seek high monthly income from individual Canadian blue-chip stocks

Management fees for all ETFs in the suite are waived until February 28 2026

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, today announced that after receiving regulatory approval, its innovative suite of Ninepoint HighShares ETFs will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on August 22, 2025, subject to satisfying the TSX’s original listing requirements. Designed for investors who want more from their Canadian blue-chip stocks, Ninepoint HighShares ETFs combine direct exposure to market-leading companies with a professionally managed covered call strategy, seeking to boost monthly income and delivering it directly to investors.

“We’re incredibly excited to get these ETFs into the hands of Canadian investors,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint. “We believe with Ninepoint HighShares ETFs, investors can tap into a simple, tax-efficient solution designed to generate more income from Canadian blue-chip stocks.”

Each Ninepoint HighShares ETF is built around one well-known Canadian company offering investors the ability to target a single stock or diversify across sectors like banking, energy, infrastructure, telecom, and precious metals. Starting at just $10 per share, the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs are accessible to all investors and provide a low-cost entry point to some of Canada’s most iconic companies.

To seek to maximize cash flow, each ETF uses a covered call strategy managed by Ninepoint’s in-house options experts in order to generate income from option premiums, then distributes that income directly to shareholders.

Key benefits of the Ninepoint HighShares ETF suite include:

Low Management Fees: 0% management fees until February 28, 2026, and 0.29% thereafter.

Higher Monthly Yield: Designed to generate more income than simply holding the underlying stock alone.

: Designed to generate more income than simply holding the underlying stock alone. Tax-Efficient Distributions: Paid in the form of Canadian eligible dividends, capital gains, or return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income.

“For years, Canadian investors have been asking for a way to turn their conviction in great Canadian companies into dependable monthly income – we think HighShares can deliver exactly that,” said Karl Cheong, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint. “We’ve taken the stocks Canadians already know, trust, and often own, and added a professionally managed income strategy, at a very low management fee. Whether it’s our global banks, resource leaders, or homegrown tech champions, we think HighShares ETFs can be a smart, tax-efficient way to seek to grow wealth and boost monthly income.”

Ninepoint’s initial HighShares ETF suite includes:

ETFs Ticker (TSX) Sector Single Stock ETFs Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF ABHI Gold Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF BCHI Telecommunications Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF CCHI Uranium Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF CQHI Oil Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF CRHI Railway Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF ENHI Pipelines Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETF RYHI Financial Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF SHHI Technology Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF SUHI Oil Ninepoint TD HighShares ETF TDHI Financial All-in-One Solution Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF ECHI Diversified

All Ninepoint HighShares ETFs are DRIP eligible so investors can automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time. For more information on the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or [email protected].

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Liz Shoemaker

[email protected]

646-386-0091

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager of the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs (collectively, the “ETFs”).

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the ETFs. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the ETFs nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The ETFs do not have a fixed distribution amount. The amount of distributions may fluctuate and there can be no assurance that the ETFs will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The amount of ordinary cash distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The amount of distributions may vary if there are changes in any of the factors that affect the net cash flow on the portfolio of an ETF, including the amount of leverage employed by the ETF. The amount and date of any ordinary cash distributions of the ETFs will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release. Subject to compliance with the investment objectives of the ETFs, the Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions and any such change will be announced by press release. Each ETF intends to pay monthly distributions based on its ability to generate monthly cash flows from writing covered call options and any dividends received on the portfolio securities held in such ETF’s portfolio, as applicable. The Manager will review the level of distributions for each ETF on a quarterly basis to consider the sustainability of such distributions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETFs may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The ETFs are generally exposed to the following risks: absence of an active market for ETF Shares risk; borrowing risk; capital gains risk; collateral risk; concentration risk; covered call strategy risk; cybersecurity risk; derivatives risk; energy risk; equity investment risk; exchange risk; mutual fund corporation risk; fund of funds investment risk; halted trading of ETF shares risk; inflation risk; interest rate risk; large capitalization issuer risk; leverage risk; market risk; no ownership risk; passive Canadian public issuer investment risk; performance risk; regulatory risk; risks associated with an investment in a Canadian public issuer; specific issuer risk; tax risk; trading price of ETF shares risk.



