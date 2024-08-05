Ninepoint Launches Global Select Fund Featuring Lead Portfolio Manager, Sam Mitter, to Capture Global Growth Opportunities

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) today announced the launch of the Ninepoint Global Select Fund (the “Fund”), an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio designed to capture global growth opportunities. The Fund will be led by seasoned veteran in global equity fund management, Samarjit (Sam) Mitter, Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint, who brings over 25 years of experience in growth investing.

The Fund brings together Ninepoint’s high-conviction global equity investment ideas in a focused, go-anywhere strategy, with an investment philosophy that emphasizes:

An all-cap universe: Investing in global small-cap innovators and niche high-potential companies.

Investing in global small-cap innovators and niche high-potential companies. An unconstrained approach: Seeking growth across any region or industry.

Seeking growth across any region or industry. Data-driven selection: Holdings that reflect today’s opportunities, not past trends.

Holdings that reflect today’s opportunities, not past trends. Innovation: A concentrated portfolio of global innovation leaders, drawing from Ninepoint’s experts across asset classes.

Ninepoint launched the Ninepoint Global Select Fund to capture opportunities created by the recent shift from U.S. to international equities. In building the Fund, Ninepoint leveraged PRISM, its investment and risk analysis platform, to conduct extensive scenario testing and forward-looking assessments to evaluate portfolio quality against relevant benchmarks.

Lead Portfolio Manager, Sam Mitter, spent more than a decade at AGF Investments, where he co-managed the AGF Global Select Fund, AGF U.S. Small & Mid Cap Fund and the AGF Large Cap Growth Fund. Before AGF, he served as an Associate Portfolio Manager at Sentry Investments, focusing on a global long-short equity mandate. For Sam’s full bio, click here.

“Investing globally reduces home-country concentration and taps into a world of growth that goes beyond any individual market, allowing investors to benefit from worldwide economic momentum and sector innovation, whether it’s occurring in Boston or Bangkok,” said Mitter. “By adding exposure to the Ninepoint Global Select Fund, investors can diversify their portfolio while capitalizing on emerging opportunities wherever they arise.”

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Ninepoint Global Select Fund is to capture the growth potential of dividend paying and non-dividend paying global equities and provide capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of global innovative leaders.

The Fund is now available for purchase via FundServ, and as an ETF series on the TSX (Ticker: GBSL) as of the open of trading on September 17, 2025.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or [email protected].

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Liz Shoemaker

[email protected]

646-386-0091

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The Ninepoint Global Select Fund is generally exposed to the following risks. See the simplified prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks; Concentration risk; Credit risk; Currency risk; Cybersecurity risk; Derivatives Risk; Emerging markets risk; Exchange traded funds risk; Foreign investment risk; Halted trading of ETF Series risk; Inflation risk; Interest rate risk; Liquidity risk; Market risk; Regulatory risk; Securities lending, repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions risk; Series risk; Short selling risk; Small company risk; Specific issuer risk; Tax risk; Trading price of ETF Series risk.



CBJ Newsmakers