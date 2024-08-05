Ninepoint Partners Welcomes Jonathan Lo to Its Investment Team

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Lo will be joining its investment team, beginning October 29, 2025. Jonathan will work alongside Senior Portfolio Manager Sam Mitter, supporting the Ninepoint Global Select Fund.

Jonathan brings over 20 years of capital markets and wealth management experience, spanning roles in portfolio management, equity research, and client advisory. His expertise across North American and global growth strategies will further strengthen Ninepoint’s capabilities as it expands its equity investment platform.

Most recently, Jonathan was an Associate Portfolio Manager at Raymond James Ltd., where he advised and managed portfolios for high-net-worth families.

Previously, and for most of the past decade, he served as Vice President, Growth Equities at AGF Investments Inc., where he was a senior member of AGF’s Growth Team. The team was responsible for the AGF Global Select Fund, AGF American Growth Fund, and AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund.

Jonathan began his career in institutional equity research at a major Canadian bank, covering the agriculture and transportation sectors.

We are excited to welcome Jonathan to Ninepoint as we continue to strengthen our equity investment team,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “His deep experience and track record working on global growth mandates will be invaluable as he and Sam work together to grow the Ninepoint Global Select Fund and deliver the best ideas to our clients.”

Jonathan holds an MBA from Oxford University in England and a Bachelor of Science from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

His appointment reflects Ninepoint’s ongoing commitment to building a strong equity platform and delivering actively managed strategies that help clients achieve their investment objectives.

