Ninepoint Publishes 2026 Market Outlook

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment management firms, today released its 2026 Market Outlook, outlining where its portfolio managers see the most compelling opportunities across key asset classes in the year ahead. The report features market insights spanning fixed income, global equities, energy, precious metal equities, metals and mining, infrastructure and cryptoassets.

“In 2025, the global economy proved more resilient than the headlines, absorbing the impact of new Trump administration tariffs as interest rates edged lower,” said James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint. “As we move into 2026, the key question is how cooling labour markets and still-elevated inflation will shape global growth and equity returns.”

“Against this backdrop, we see a clear role for active management in helping investors identify opportunities and manage risk,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint. “Looking ahead, our portfolio managers are particularly constructive on global infrastructure tied to long-term electrification, artificial intelligence and the companies enabling its adoption, a crypto ecosystem that is steadily maturing, and prospects in natural gas, gold and critical minerals.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Fixed Income : The primary question for 2026 is whether central banks are finished cutting rates. Regardless of macroeconomic direction, high-quality fixed income continues to play a vital role in anchoring portfolio risk, offering potential stability while equity markets continue to trade at elevated valuations.

: The primary question for 2026 is whether central banks are finished cutting rates. Regardless of macroeconomic direction, high-quality fixed income continues to play a vital role in anchoring portfolio risk, offering potential stability while equity markets continue to trade at elevated valuations. Energy: The “Age of Gas” has arrived, with natural gas transitioning from a bridge fuel to a primary source satisfying massive power demand increases. Canadian oil producers remain a compelling choice, offering inventory depth and asset longevity compared to U.S. peers.

The “Age of Gas” has arrived, with natural gas transitioning from a bridge fuel to a primary source satisfying massive power demand increases. Canadian oil producers remain a compelling choice, offering inventory depth and asset longevity compared to U.S. peers. Global Equities: A new cycle defined by the intersection of AI-driven capital expenditure and policy easing is expected to extend the bull market. While valuations are elevated, we believe the “AI bubble” analogy to the dot-com era does not hold, as today’s tech leaders are cash-rich and demand for computing power remains strong.

A new cycle defined by the intersection of AI-driven capital expenditure and policy easing is expected to extend the bull market. While valuations are elevated, we believe the “AI bubble” analogy to the dot-com era does not hold, as today’s tech leaders are cash-rich and demand for computing power remains strong. Gold Equities: Conditions for continued momentum should remain intact, fuelled by unprecedented central bank demand and Western investors seeking safe havens. Gold equities are expected to play catch-up in this commodity-led rally.

Conditions for continued momentum should remain intact, fuelled by unprecedented central bank demand and Western investors seeking safe havens. Gold equities are expected to play catch-up in this commodity-led rally. Metals & Mining : Beyond traditional fundamentals, demand is now driven by geopolitics, national security, and AI. As governments focus on supply chain independence and the global push toward sustainability continues, the sector remains a strategic priority.

: Beyond traditional fundamentals, demand is now driven by geopolitics, national security, and AI. As governments focus on supply chain independence and the global push toward sustainability continues, the sector remains a strategic priority. Infrastructure: The asset class faces structural tailwinds from the push toward global electrification and fiscal spending on large-scale construction. Electricity demand is expected to accelerate through 2035, led by power-intensive, AI data centres.

The asset class faces structural tailwinds from the push toward global electrification and fiscal spending on large-scale construction. Electricity demand is expected to accelerate through 2035, led by power-intensive, AI data centres. Cryptoassets: Heading into 2026, crypto stands on the edge of a transformative chapter where digital assets, traditional finance, and AI begin to operate as one interconnected system. We expect the tokenized market to eclipse $500 billion in 2026.

