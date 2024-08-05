Nobel Closes Final Tranche of LIFE Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTCQB: NBTRF) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) announces it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement of units (the “LIFE Offering”) pursuant to which the Company has issued 4,250,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $212,500 (the “LIFE Second Tranche”). The LIFE Offering has closed on a fully-subscribed basis and, in aggregate, the Company has issued thereunder 50,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $2,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the date hereof. The Warrants will not be exercisable until 70 days after today’s date.

The LIFE Offering was led by iA Private Wealth Inc. (“iA”) whereby iA acted as lead agent and bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents comprised of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. and Haywood Securities Inc. In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Agents received an aggregate cash fee equal to $14,875. In addition, the Company issued to the Agents 297,500 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price equal to $0.05 for a period of 24 months from today’s date.

The Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the LIFE Second Tranche are not subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws as the LIFE Second Tranche was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The LIFE Second Tranche remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the LIFE Offering will be used by the Company to continue the exploration work on its Chilean mineral properties as well as general corporate and working capital purposes.

Annual Meeting

Nobel is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated October 31, 2025 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Nobel held on December 16, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors and the Company’s stock option plan.

Nobel management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Larry Guy

Chief Executive Officer

647-276-0533

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.nobel-resources.com

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the intended use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering; the prospectivity of the Company’s mineral projects in Chile; and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

