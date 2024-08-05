Northfield and Juno Welcome Historic Webequie-Ontario Partnership Agreement Advancing Critical Ring of Fire Infrastructure

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (or “Northfield”) and Juno Corp. (or “Juno”) welcome the announcement that Webequie First Nation and the Province of Ontario have signed a Community Partnership Agreement (the “Agreement”) to advance planning for the proposed Webequie Supply Road and priority community infrastructure investments. This milestone Agreement represents a transformational step forward in developing the critical infrastructure necessary to unlock responsible, sustainable development of Ontario’s Ring of Fire mineral district.

The proposed 107-kilometre Webequie Supply Road would provide reliable all-season access from Webequie First Nation to the McFaulds Lake area in the heart of the Ring of Fire. Webequie is currently accessible only by air or winter roads, significantly constraining development opportunities for both the community and the broader region. The infrastructure project has been guided by Webequie’s three-tier model, Kanisso Pittawa Attayk Onakoooniskin, which protects traditional areas and ways of life while enabling equitable development.

Juno Corp., as the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire with over 5,300 square kilometres representing over 52% of the district’s mineral claims, holds extensive exploration properties strategically positioned relative to the proposed infrastructure corridor. Juno’s recent exploration programs resulted in three major discoveries, including the Vespa Critical Minerals Complex (titanium-vanadium-high-purity-iron-scandium-gallium) and two high-grade gold discoveries at Pluto and North Edge in the North Arm Ring of Fire.

“This Community Partnership Agreement validates the importance of a First Nation-led, community-driven approach to infrastructure development in Northern Ontario,” said Robert D. Cudney, President & CEO of Northfield and CEO of Juno. “Webequie First Nation has demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing infrastructure that serves both community priorities and enables responsible resource development. The proposed Webequie Supply Road would transform access to one of Canada’s most significant critical mineral deposits and create meaningful economic opportunities for First Nations communities.”

Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation stated in the announcement, “As a signatory to Treaty 9, Webequie First Nation has a responsibility to uphold our rights and ensure our community is positioned for long-term health, prosperity, and self-determination. This Agreement with Ontario establishes an important foundation for cooperative planning, respectful decision-making, and meaningful participation in shaping the future of our lands and our community.”

The Agreement advances planning for critical infrastructure while providing new investments in priority community infrastructure and economic development initiatives. It reaffirms a government-to-government relationship grounded in mutual respect, partnership, and shared benefit. The planning process is being undertaken in alignment with Webequie First Nation’s approach that protects traditional areas and ways of life while guiding responsible, sustainable, and equitable development.

“Northfield’s investment in Juno has been premised on the strategic importance of Ring of Fire critical minerals and the recognition that infrastructure development is essential to unlocking these resources,” added Cudney. “This Agreement demonstrates tangible progress on the infrastructure foundation required to advance responsible mineral development in genuine partnership with First Nations. We commend Webequie First Nation and the Province of Ontario for this important milestone.”

The Ring of Fire mineral district in Northern Ontario contains significant discoveries of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, chromite, nickel, copper, PGE’s and gold. Development of appropriate all-season road infrastructure has long been identified as essential to unlocking these resources for Canadian and North American supply chains. The district is increasingly recognized as having national strategic importance to both Canadian and United States economies, particularly for securing domestic sources of critical minerals essential to manufacturing, defense, and clean energy applications.

About Northfield Capital Corporation

Northfield Capital Corporation is a publicly traded, leading Canadian investment firm with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, Northfield combines decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diverse portfolio. Northfield is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada. For more information, visit www.northfieldcapital.com.

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire. With 5,300 square kilometres of claims representing over 52% of the district, Juno is at the forefront of unlocking the region’s critical mineral and gold potential through innovation, collaboration, and responsible exploration. The Company has signed agreements with three nearby First Nations communities to foster economic participation and support for local cultural and commercial activities.

Qualified Person

Scott Zelligan, P. Geo. (PGO #2078), Director of Exploration for Juno Corp. is considered a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Webequie Supply Road and priority community infrastructure investments, Northfield’s investment in Juno, the presence of minerals and mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire, and the future development of Juno’s properties and the Right of Fire. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of Northfield and Juno at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Northfield and/or Juno to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, as applicable, risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; the speculative nature of mineral including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, Juno’s limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for Northfield and Juno to manage their respective future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; and other risks discussed in the Northfield’s public disclosure documents. Although management of Northfield and Juno has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release are based upon what the respective management of Northfield and Juno believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Northfield and Juno cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Northfield and Juno do not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

