Northland Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 & Series 2

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company“) (TSX: NPI) today announced that pursuant to the share terms in respect of the Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (“Series 1 Shares”), it has determined the fixed dividend rate for the five years commencing September 30, 2025 and ending September 29, 2030. The fixed quarterly dividends on the Series 1 Shares during that period will be paid at an annual rate of 5.70% ($0.3564 per share per quarter).

The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 2 (the “Series 2 Shares”) will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.80% over the annual yield on 90-day Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the September 30, 2025 to December 30, 2025 dividend period for the Series 2 Shares will be 1.38% (5.46% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if and when declared, for such dividend period will be $0.3441 per share, payable on December 31, 2025.

Holders of Series 1 Shares and Series 2 Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on September 15, 2025, to convert all or part of their Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares, as applicable, on a one-for-one basis, into shares of the other series, effective September 30, 2025.

Holders of either Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their shares.

As provided in the share conditions for each of the Series 1 Shares and the Series 2 Shares, if Northland determines that after giving effect to all notices of conversion of Series 1 Shares and Series 2 Shares there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares outstanding after September 30, 2025, (i) all remaining shares of the series for which there would be fewer than 1,000,000 shares outstanding will be automatically converted into the other series of preferred shares on a one-for-one basis effective September 30, 2025; and (ii) no shares will be permitted to be converted into the series that would have fewer than 1,000,000 shares outstanding.

There are currently 4,762,246 Series 1 Shares and 1,273,754 Series 2 Shares outstanding.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Northland’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements may or may not transpire or occur. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, applicable dividend rate and the dollar amount of Northland’s dividend payments. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including that there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business, as well as other factors, estimates, and assumptions that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risks Factors” section of Northland’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca under Northland’s profile and on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com. Northland has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations; however, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations. Northland’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and Northland cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Beaumont, SVP, Capital Markets

416-962-6262

[email protected]



