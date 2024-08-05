Northview Announces Trustee Appointment Replacing Retiring Trustee

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northview Residential REIT (“Northview” or the “REIT”) (NRR.UN – TSX) today announced the appointment of Ms. Tracy Sherren, as a new member of the Board of Trustees, replacing Mr. Harry Rosenbaum who is retiring from a position which he has held since 2020.

“On behalf of the REIT, I would like to thank Harry for all his contributions to the REIT since 2020. His considerable contributions, including Chair of the Independent Committee in 2023 has been invaluable and we wish him all the best in the future,” commented Mr. Daniel Drimmer, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Northview.

With over 30 years of experience, Ms. Sherren has participated in over $2 billion in financings, led teams across asset management, acquisition due diligence, and real estate development, and will bring extensive experience in transaction structuring and risk management. Ms. Sherren is a CPA, CA and is currently a trustee of Clear Sky Land Lease Communities Fund I, True North Commercial REIT and Starlight Western Canada Multi-Family (No. 2) Fund. She is also a former director of VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. and Tricon Capital Group Inc. Ms. Sherren retired as the President and Chief Financial Officer of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and the President, Canadian Commercial of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. in 2023.

“We are excited to have Tracy join the Board of Trustees. Her extensive real estate knowledge and financial background will provide great value to Northview,” commented Mr. Drimmer.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT

Northview is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the province of Ontario for the primary purpose of acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income-producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about Northview, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook

President and Chief Executive Officer

Northview Residential REIT

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: [email protected]



