Northwest Copper Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce the closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing originally announced on May 21, 2025.

The Company closed on subscriptions for 2,775,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $555,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a “Warrant”) with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 until July 3, 2027. Proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily for general working capital purposes.

CEO Paul Olmsted stated, “The increased demand under the private placement reflects confidence in our new strategic approach at Kwanika where we are targeting higher-grade zones identified within the current mineralization. Closing of this financing is an important step as we prepare to launch and execute on the next phase of exploration drilling and metallurgical work aimed at enhancing value at Kwanika.”

The Company paid cash finder’s fees of $6,000 and issued 30,000 compensation warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”) to an eligible finder. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.30 until July 3, 2027.

All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on November 4, 2025.

Three Directors of the Company, Maryantonett Flumian, Enrico De Pasquale and Paul Olmsted acquired a total of 400,000 units for aggregate proceeds of $80,000. Such participation will each be considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The related party transactions are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the related parties, does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper and gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage copper and gold projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market and the robust gold market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

604-683-7790

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to: the terms of the Private Placement; the anticipated use of proceeds; the anticipated insider participation in the Private Placement; the completion of the Private Placement; and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks related to the completion of the Private Placement, including TSXV approval; risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



CBJ Newsmakers