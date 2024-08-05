Novacap Announces Partnership with FyberCom to Accelerate Fiber Expansion in Idaho

MONTREAL and IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its investment in FyberCom. The transaction marks the sixth platform investment by Novacap’s Digital Infrastructure Sector.

Headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, FyberCom is a broadband service provider delivering high-speed fiber and fixed wireless internet to rural homes and businesses across Eastern Idaho. Since 2014, FyberCom has been committed to connecting underserved communities, with a strong focus in recent years on expanding its fiber network to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity.

“This partnership reflects our continued conviction in the rural broadband opportunity,” said Francois Laflamme, Senior Partner at Novacap. “FyberCom has built a strong local presence and a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. We are pleased to support the team as they continue to grow their network and expand access to essential digital infrastructure across Idaho.”

“This partnership with Novacap represents an important step forward for FyberCom,” said Jared Stowell, CEO of FyberCom. “We remain committed to delivering fast and reliable internet to rural communities and are excited to accelerate that mission with Novacap’s support.”

The investment reflects a shared commitment to supporting broadband expansion in underserved markets and aligns with a strategy of Novacap Digital Infrastructure Fund of partnering with companies that deliver essential connectivity across North America.

About FyberCom

Founded in 2014, FyberCom provides high-speed fiber and fixed wireless internet services to residential and commercial customers throughout Eastern Idaho. With a focus on rural and underserved communities, the company is dedicated to expanding reliable digital access across the region.

For more information, visit: fybercom.net

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over US $10 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution.

For more information, visit: novacacorp.com

