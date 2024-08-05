Novo Resources Releases 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Integrity, People and the Environment

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company’s ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices across all operations.

The report highlights Novo’s focus on three core pillars: operating with integrity, valuing our people and communities, and respecting the environment. It outlines the initiatives and progress the Company has made over the past year in fostering ethical governance, supporting employee and community development, and minimizing environmental impact.

Michael Spreadborough, Executive Chairman of Novo’s Resources, stated:

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. This year’s report reflects our dedication to conducting business with integrity, investing in our people and communities, and ensuring that our operations respect and protect the environment. We believe that responsible practices are not only the right thing to do—they are essential for long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available on Novo’s Resources’ website at https://novoresources.com/sustainability/

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 13.6 Moz Hemi Project. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM Australia Pty Ltd in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

