NowVertical Strengthens AI Partnership with Google

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”) today announced it has been awarded the Google Cloud Generative AI Specialization, marking the deepening of its global partnership with Google. This achievement recognizes NowVertical’s proven expertise in deploying Generative AI solutions at scale and positions the Company among a select group of partners globally certified to deliver advanced AI transformation on Google Cloud.

This represents NowVertical’s third Google Cloud specialization, following specializations in Data & Analytics and Machine Learning, and underscores its position as one of only 15 companies worldwide with this breadth of specializations.

A Growing, Mutually Beneficial Global Partnership

The partnership between NowVertical and Google has rapidly evolved into a strategic growth engine. Through joint go-to-market initiatives and co-funded client engagements, NowVertical has become a reliable partner for Google in delivering data and AI transformation programs across key global markets.

The Company’s partnership with Google is translating into tangible business impact:

In H1 2025 alone, the partnership with Google delivered 12 new client projects through Google referrals and joint sales initiatives built on data and AI propositions.

NowVertical now manages 20 enterprise accounts delivering Google Cloud–enabled solutions and services, including 7 Strategic Accounts.

New Wins in North America and EMEA

NowVertical’s partnership with Google is already driving growth across North America and EMEA, with new client wins that highlight the strength and scalability of the collaboration.

The Company recently secured a Google Cloud–based data modernization program in EMEA, awarded by a global media and entertainment leader.

The engagement, which was won through a competitive RFP process, will help the customer establish the foundational data architecture required to enable AI-driven analytics and decision-making. Leveraging Google Cloud’s BigQuery as the core data platform, the program represents the initial phase of a multi-year data and AI transformation roadmap.

NowVertical was selected ahead of major enterprise competitors by demonstrating clear business value and differentiating its solution through an innovative Agentic AI approach to data modernization.

Meaningful Business Outcomes

NowVertical’s designation as a Google Cloud Generative AI Specialized Partner reinforces the recognition of the Company’s ability to deliver measurable results. “This specialization signals a new phase in our partnership with Google and demonstrates our ability to grow revenue through our partner channels,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “Google trusts us to deliver, and our joint success is positioning NowVertical as a preferred partner to deliver high-impact transformation for enterprise clients.”

Path Forward

With three Google Cloud specializations, Google Cloud Premier Partner Status & Google Cloud Data and Analytics Partner of the Year for Latin America alongside a growing base of joint clients, NowVertical’s partnership with Google is expected to be a key contributor to its sustainable, scalable revenue growth. The Company intends to continue strengthening this collaboration, with the goal of expanding into new industries, and building a larger global portfolio of Strategic Accounts.

About NowVertical

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company’s AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

[email protected]

+1(905) 326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding client revenue, opportunities to capitalize on strategic accounts, the Company’s ability to grow its revenue and the potential benefits of the Strategic Accounts Program. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s expected revenue growth as a result of its partnership with Google, the Company’s expectations of expanding its portfolio of Strategic Accounts, the continued success and expected benefits of the Company’s partnership with Google, the Company’s expected revenue from CGP services generated from its partnership with Google, and any statements regarding the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Company’s partnership with Google; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at www.sedarplus.com, including the Company’s managements discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Financial Outlook

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about the financial results of the Company, including, without limitation, the Company’s expected revenue growth for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements”. The actual financial results of the Company may vary from the amounts set out herein and such variation may be material. The Company and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments and the FOFI contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date hereof. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company’s anticipated future business operations on a quarterly and annual basis. The purpose of the FOFI is to provide prospective investors with information pertaining to the Company’s longer-term objectives. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.



CBJ Newsmakers