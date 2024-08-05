Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Announces Update on Receipt of Nasdaq Filing Delinquency Notification

Nepean, Ontario , Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: OAKU) (“Oak Woods” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 25, 2025 it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

As noted in the letter, the Company had previously been granted an exception until December 12, 2025, to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (the “Initial Delinquent Filing”). Nasdaq explained that, due to the additional delinquency, any further exception to regain compliance with all outstanding periodic filings is limited to the period ending February 16, 2026.

In connection with this notification, the Company is required to and will submit to Nasdaq an updated plan of compliance addressing both delinquent filings. The updated plan shall describe the steps the Company is taking to complete the Initial Delinquent Filing, set out its plans to file the September 30, 2025 Form 10-Q, and provide information regarding the progress the Company has made to date. The Company has until December 10, 2025 to submit its updated plan of compliance, or otherwise file the pending reports.

The Company is working diligently to complete the outstanding filings and intends to provide the required updated compliance plan within the timeframe specified by Nasdaq. The Nasdaq notification does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

