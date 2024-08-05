Oasis Pool and Landscaping Fined $80,000 for Unsafe Excavation Work Leading to Gas Pipeline Damage

Toronto, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oasis Pool and Landscaping was found guilty of eight offences related to pipeline strikes under Ontario Regulation 210/01 (Oil and Gas Pipeline Systems) of the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000. The Ontario Court of Justice has imposed a fine of $80,000, plus a 25% victim surcharge.

The safety violations occurred in June and July 2024, when Oasis Pool and Landscaping damaged two gas pipelines in two separate incidents in North York, Ontario, causing a loss of gas service to over 50 households in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

An investigation by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) found that Oasis Pool and Landscaping failed to supervise its employee and did not follow safety procedures during excavation work. The company did not hand-dig within one metre of a gas pipeline as required and struck the line, in both incidents, with an excavator.

Following each of the strikes, an employee of the contractor sealed the damaged gas line and continued working without reporting the incident—an unsafe and unlawful action that posed a serious risk to public safety.

In the July incident, the company conducted additional excavation without referencing the obtained locates, increasing the risk of a pipeline strike.

According to TSSA’s latest Public Safety Report, pipeline strikes account for over 60% of reported fuel-related incidents in fiscal year 2025. These incidents can result in gas leaks, fires, explosions, property damage, injuries, or fatalities. Repairs often require gas shut-offs, leaving nearby homes and businesses without service.

“This prosecution marks the third conviction for gas pipeline damage in Ontario this year,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety at TSSA. “In this case, the company involved even failed to use the obtained locates in one of the incidents. Digging without knowing the location of buried utilities is irresponsible, as it significantly increases the risk of damaging gas pipelines and other underground infrastructure.”

Mr. Kennedy added, “TSSA reminds all contractors to follow the rules when carrying out work that may contact gas pipelines. Every contractor has a duty to ensure locates are completed before excavation begins and to dig safely in accordance with safety codes.”

Before starting any digging project, both homeowners and contractors must contact Ontario One Call to identify the location of underground utilities such as gas, hydro, cable, and telephone lines. Taking this step is critical to preventing damage to pipelines and other buried infrastructure.

To help protect underground utilities, contractors are also required to follow the safety standards as outlined in the Canadian Standards Association’s Damage Prevention for the Protection of Underground Infrastructure safety code (CSA Z247-15).

If a gas line is damaged or a leak is suspected, it must be reported immediately to TSSA at 1-877-682-8772.

About TSSA

