OFL urges stable, formal funding for union-led training centres as Ontario Legislature resumes

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is calling on the Ford government to formalize funding for union-led training centres, which are essential to building Ontario’s skilled workforce and driving the province’s economic growth.

“Union-led training centres are where Ontario’s next generation of workers learn the skills that keep our economy moving,” said Laura Walton, OFL president. “For too long, these centres have operated without the stable, formalized funding they deserve.”

Despite being one of the wealthiest provinces in Canada, Ontario continues to fall short on fair and consistent funding across all pathways to work – universities, colleges, and skilled-trades alike. Every worker deserves access to high-quality training, no matter their chosen path. Union-led training centres have a long, proven record of producing highly skilled workers who strengthen the economy and uphold the highest health and safety standards. These centres need stable, transparent funding that is not based on transactional politics and a politically driven approach.

Without formalized funding, Ontario risks losing the skilled workforce needed to keep industries strong and competitive. The OFL is calling for a transparent and continuous funding stream for these centres, one that recognizes their value to both workers and the province.

“Investing in union-led training is investing in Ontario’s future,” said Walton. “These programs are built by workers, for workers. They deliver real skills, real jobs, and real economic returns.”

The OFL is calling on Doug Ford to take immediate action to formalize funding for union-led training centres. Ontario’s workers deserve access to training rooted in safety, equity, and expertise so they can build their futures right here at home.

