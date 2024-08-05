OHBA Congratulates 2025 Awards of Distinction Winners

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 OHBA Awards of Distinction (AoD). This annual awards program recognizes the creativity, innovation and excellence of builders, renovators, developers and service professionals within Ontario’s dynamic residential construction industry. Categories span seven groupings, including renovation, architectural design, room design, image and advertising, on-site sales presentation, and the coveted Prestige Awards.

The winners were revealed last night at the Awards of Distinction Gala. The evening brought together industry leaders, experts, and members to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of Ontario’s residential construction industry. Thank you to our supporting sponsors, LP Building Solutions and Reliance Home Comfort, for your contributions to this evening’s event.

2025 OHBA Awards of Distinction – Top Honours

Builder of the Year – Large Volume: Tridel

When market conditions shifted, Tridel pivoted to move-in-now campaigns and hard-hat tours of nearly finished buildings offered realtors and buyers firsthand insight into construction quality. Their new free seminar series targets audiences interested in downsizing, first-time buying, and investing – each session covers specific information pertaining to that audience segment. Locally, they have led the creation of Community Economic Development (CED) agreements alongside Toronto Community Housing — establishing models for community investment, workforce inclusion, and business development within revitalization areas. At the provincial level, they collaborate with RESCON and actively participate in their working committees. Through this work, they help advocate for industry-wide mental health support, inclusive hiring practices, and the adoption of emerging technologies.

Builder of the Year – Small Volume: Terra View Custom Homes Ltd.

Terra View has created comprehensive digital marketing campaigns that showcase both the vibrant community and natural beauty of their locations while educating buyers about Net Zero home benefits. They leverage their impressive local and national recognition portfolio strategically, including six consecutive GDHBA Green Builder of the Year awards and 3 ENERGY STAR Canada Small-Size Builder of the Year Awards in the past 5 years. Terra View actively supports their local – Grand Highlands Home Builders Association – through comprehensive engagement including event sponsorship, advocacy, and volunteerism. Their achievements elevate the entire industry’s profile as one of the Top 5 builders across Canada participating in the CHBA Net Zero Home Labelling Program.

Renovator of the Year: Amsted Design-Build

In 2024, Amstead recognized their 35th anniversary, and rather than simply marking the milestone, used it as a platform to showcase who they are. The dynamic, people-first anniversary campaign, 35 Acts of Service gave back across the city. The company supports the industry by sharing best practices locally, provincially and nationally through podcasts, roundtables and membership in the Greater Ottawa HBA and OHBA. Amstead also developed a mental health program in collaboration with Algonquin College and the Royal Ottawa, delivered to their team and shared as a template with the industry

Service Professional of the Year: My Design Studio

My Design Studio has consistently demonstrated sales and marketing excellence by blending innovation, deep industry insight, and a highly personalized approach to both builder and homebuyer engagement. They enhance partners’ revenue streams through curated design solutions and transformative technology. They are members of BILD GTA, and consistently participate in their events, award shows, and charitable initiatives They also support other local associations by sponsoring events to recognize excellence and foster industry connections.

The 2025 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: Silvergate Homes for Prudhomme Landing

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: Brixen Developments Inc. for Exhale Residences

OHBA People’s Choice: Silvergate Homes for Prudhomme Landing

The full list of winners is available at https://www.ohbaaod.ca/winners/winners-2025/

About OHBA:

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the building, land development, and professional renovation industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 28 local associations across the province. OHBA collects, analyzes and distributes information to its members and the general public; advocates on behalf of the industry to the key stakeholders; promotes innovation and professionalism within the industry; promotes affordability and choice in housing; and provides group benefit plans and other membership services.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province and contributes more than $66.6 billion to Ontario’s economy.

Contact:

Liz Davidson

Manager, Communications

[email protected] / 416-677-1975



