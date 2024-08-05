Omegro Expands its Presence in the Retail Vertical with the Acquisition of ClarityRFID

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Omegro announced the acquisition of ClarityRFID™, formerly SML IIS, a provider of comprehensive item-level RFID inventory solutions and services to the retail sector. A global organization with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, and United Arab Emirates, ClarityRFID leverages its deep expertise in intelligent inventory solutions to deliver significant ROI to customers across the retail spectrum.

“This acquisition will add Omegro’s focus on long-term, sustainable growth to ClarityRFID’s existing industry-leading solutions and services as it continues serving the retail sector from supply chain to in-store experience,” said Omegro Transformation Manager Caroline Calhoun. “We were impressed by the passion, depth of knowledge, and commitment to customer success across the ClarityRFID team, and we believe the acquisition will provide an opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing customers as we continue to grow internationally.”

Originally known as Xterprise, the Clarity® suite was acquired by SML Group, a global leader in RFID and retail technology solutions, in June 2013. In the intervening years, Clarity has grown from five modules for retail stores to a comprehensive solution including supply chain (Clarity Supply Chain) and store functionality (Clarity Store) from item-level inventory stock counts to cutting-edge solutions to improve customer experience with smart fitting rooms and on-floor technology (Clarity Experience). The product suite now manages more than 600,000,000 unique items per week across Clarity Store and Supply Chain.

“I am excited about the opportunities Omegro can offer to ClarityRFID customers, employees, and products,” added Omegro Group Leader Andy Nelson. “We look forward to building on the foundation established by SML Group, supporting existing product richness and relationships with our focus on strength and growth in our products, our people, and our businesses overall.”

ClarityRFID will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Omegro Group Leader Andy Nelson.

About Omegro

Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software Inc’s (TSX:CSU) six autonomous operating groups, is a people-first, buy-and-grow acquirer of software companies providing a permanent and safe home to continue their legacy and provide long-term sustainable and profitable growth for their people, their business, and their stakeholders. Learn more at www.omegro.com.

