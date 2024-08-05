“On December 6, We Remember”: Community members honour the memory of murdered women and girls with a Shoe Memorial in New Westminster

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 6, BC food workers with the United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 247 and 1518 will gather at Hyack Square in New Westminster to hold their 21st annual Shoe Memorial commemorating the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

The Shoe Memorial, featuring the public display of hundreds of pairs of shoes collected by BC’s food workers in their workplaces, is a powerful symbolic event honouring the memory of women murdered in British Columbia. The shoes are then donated to shelters to assist women and children in need.

“We take this action every year,” said Cathy Shannon, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 247. “And we chose December 6 to mark that horrific day in 1989 when 14 young women were killed in the Montreal Massacre. We remember but we also take action to speak out against gender-based violence.”

DETAILS

What: The names of victims will be displayed, shoes representing each of them will be placed, and community members will be handing out literature and having conversations with the public.

Who: Representatives and members of UFCW Local 247 and UFCW Local 1518; Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour and MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam; Sussanne Skidmore, President of the BC Federation of Labour; and Lorelei Williams, Indigenous Rights advocate form the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Coalition.

When: December 6, 2025. 10 AM – 2 PM PST. Speeches at Noon

Where: Hyack Square (800 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC

Media Contacts:

Mike Toal

Communications & Organizing Coordinator, UFCW Local 247

604-977-9954

[email protected]

Ximena Mastrodonato

Engagement & Education Coordinator, UFCW Local 247

604-542-4556

[email protected]



