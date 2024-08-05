One Bullion Ltd. Disposes of Securities of Metalsource Mining Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Bullion Limited (the “Acquirer”) announces that it has disposed of ownership and control of 5,000,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Metalsource Mining Inc. (the “Company”), effective August 4, 2025 (the “Disposition”).

The Subject Shares represent approximately 14.5% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Shares”) as of August 4, 2025, resulting in a corresponding change to the aggregate percentage ownership of the Company by the Acquirer.

Immediately before the Disposition, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 11,226,560 Shares representing approximately 32.5% of all issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following the Disposition, the Acquirer held 6,226,560 Shares representing approximately 18.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares at August 4, 2025.

The Subject Shares were disposed of pursuant to a private purchase and sale transaction and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and/or its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting: One Bullion Limited, 130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401 Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L4, (416) 561-4095.



