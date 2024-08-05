One Exchange Corp (OX) Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Exchange Corp (OX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chase Gutierrez as Executive Vice President – America, effective October 1, 2025, following the conclusion of his non-compete agreement.

With more than a decade of industry experience, Mr. Gutierrez brings proven leadership and deep expertise to OX as the company accelerates its ambitious growth agenda. In his new role, he will report directly to Perry Undseth, President and CEO, and will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives, expanding OX’s market presence, and strengthening its competitive position across North America.

“Chase’s leadership and track record of success will be instrumental in advancing OX’s strategic objectives,” said Perry Undseth, President and CEO of OX. “We are confident that his addition to our executive team will further solidify OX’s industry leadership and support our continued growth.”

Mr. Gutierrez expressed enthusiasm about joining OX, noting the strength and talent of the team he will be leading in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

One Exchange Corp (OX) is a leading provider of innovative energy brokerage, data, and technology solutions. With a commitment to excellence and client success, OX continues to expand its footprint across North America.

