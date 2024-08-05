Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Announces Termination of Onex Global Equity Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”) today announced it intends to terminate Onex Global Equity Fund (formerly, Onex International Fund) (the “Fund”) on or about December 29, 2025.

The Fund will be closed to purchases by new and existing investors effective as of the close of business today. Unitholders of the Fund can redeem their units until the close of business on December 24, 2025, the business day prior to the termination date, in accordance with the procedures set out in the simplified prospectus.

A notice will be mailed to unitholders of the Fund at least 60 days prior to the termination date.

On or before the termination date, the Manager will liquidate the assets of the Fund and, after paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities of the Fund, distribute the cash proceeds (including any final income or capital gains) on a pro rata basis to the Fund’s unitholders of record on the termination date. In anticipation of the termination, the Fund may make distributions to its unitholders prior to the termination date.

About Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) and offers access to differentiated investment platforms including public mutual funds and a range of private investment strategies and opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.onex.com/onex-private-wealth.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Please email: [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] for questions about the termination.



