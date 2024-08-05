Onex to Welcome Megan McClellan as Chief Financial Officer in 2026

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced that Megan McClellan will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective after the release of Onex’ 2025 annual results in February 2026. Ms. McClellan will succeed Chris Govan, who after 27 years with Onex, will step down as CFO in February and remain part of the Onex leadership team while ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities. Ms. McClellan will be based in Onex’ New York city office.

With over 23 years in asset management and capital markets, Ms. McClellan is known for translating strategy into action and results. Her leadership combines financial discipline with a growth mindset, driving success across a range of initiatives — including the expansion of alternative credit, growth in wealth and insurance channels, and enhanced operating performance. Ms. McClellan previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at TCW, where she led the firm’s strategic plan and growth initiatives. She spent more than 15 years at J.P. Morgan in senior roles, including CFO of Asset Management, Global Head of Private Credit, and Head of U.S. Fixed Income for Wealth Management. She began her career as a fixed income trader and portfolio manager. Ms. McClellan holds a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from NYU Stern.

“I am delighted to welcome Meg to Onex,” said Bobby Le Blanc, President and CEO. “She is a knowledgeable and experienced business leader, and I am confident her expertise in finance and business strategy will contribute meaningfully to our continued success.”

“I am thrilled to join Onex at a pivotal moment for the business and our industry,” said Ms. McClellan. “Onex has an enviable track record. I’m honored to join Onex’s team and help lead our next chapter delivering strong outcomes for stakeholders and maximizing long-term shareholder value.”

“I want to thank Chris Govan for his exemplary leadership and contributions to Onex,” added Mr. Le Blanc. “I am personally grateful for his partnership, particularly in my time as CEO. His contributions over this time have helped to drive the company’s success and I am pleased we will continue to benefit from his experience.”

About Onex

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $55.9 billion in assets under management, of which $8.4 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

For further information:

Jill Homenuk

Managing Director – Shareholder Relations and Communications

+1 416.362.7711 Zev Korman

Vice President, Shareholder Relations and Communications

+1 416.362.7711



CBJ Newsmakers