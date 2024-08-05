Ontario Details Major Niagara Investment in Exclusive Interview on My Generation, with Host Sam Miele

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario government is advancing a major infrastructure investment to reposition Niagara as a world-class, multi-day tourism destination, according to details outlined in an Exclusive Interview with Host Sam Miele, on the national television program My Generation – airing on The News Forum Thursday January 8that 9PM ET/MT.

Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Stan Cho, joined host Samuel Miele to discuss the scope, costs, and timelines of Destination Niagara, a provincially led strategy focused on infrastructure-driven tourism growth rather than traditional marketing-only approaches.

“Niagara has everything it needs to be a multi-day destination, but the missing link has always been how people move once they arrive,” said Miele. “This investment shows the province understands that modern tourism starts with intuitive, world-class infrastructure.”

At the centre of the initiative is the proposed Niagara River Line Attraction, a 3.8-kilometre, fully accessible, all-season automated electric tram system planned for Queen Victoria Park.

The Niagara River Line would feature suspended capsules offering panoramic views of Niagara Falls while connecting visitors directly to major attractions throughout the park. Designed as both transportation and experience, the project aims to reduce congestion, improve accessibility, and encourage longer visitor stays. The project is currently in the procurement phase.

Provincial projections estimate the Niagara River Line will generate approximately $490 million in GDP and support 3,800 jobs within its first eight years of operation.

“The significance of this announcement goes beyond tourism,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “This is about long-term economic development, job creation, and positioning Niagara as a destination that can compete on a global stage.”

The investment is aligned with Ontario’s focus on attracting international visitors, who typically stay longer and spend more. Recent increases in travel from key European markets highlight the importance of infrastructure that supports seamless, year-round visitor experiences.

By prioritizing connectivity and accessibility, Destination Niagara aims to help shift the region from a short-stop visit to a four-day destination capable of supporting sustained growth across hospitality, cultural, and entertainment sectors.

“The conversation around Niagara has changed,” Miele added. “What was once considered aspirational is now being discussed as achievable, and that is a meaningful shift for the region.”

The full exclusive interview with Minister Stan Cho is available on My Generation on The News Forum.

My Generation airs Thursday January 8that 9PM ET/MT – only on The News Forum. Check your local listings for channel information or visit www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch.

