Ontario Media Advisory: MADD Canada and its Local Chapter MADD Windsor & Essex County to Unveil Memorial Garden in Honour of Victims and Survivors of Crashes Involving Alcohol and/or Drugs

WINDSOR, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MADD Canada and its local Chapter MADD Windsor & Essex County will host a ceremony to unveil a new Memorial Garden in honour of all those killed or injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. The unveiling ceremony will take place in Windsor, at the Foot of Dieppe Gardens, next to the large Canadian flag on Riverside Drive.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: Foot of Dieppe Gardens (next to the large Canadian flag), 78 Riverside Dr W, Windsor Guests: Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President Joe D’Angela, Senior Director of St. Clair College Centre of the Arts, Advancement Office and

Campus Partnerships

Steve Salmons, President and CEO, Windsor Port Authority

Peter Berry, Harbour Master, Windsor Port Authority

Mary Riley, VP of Marketing & Resort Operations, Caesars Windsor

Windsor Police Service Representatives

MADD Windsor & Essex County Chapter volunteers



Memorial locations across the country are a powerful way to honour victims and survivors, and to remind people about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. This memorial garden provides not only a moment of reflection for families and friends of victims and survivors, but also a call to action—to commit ourselves to ending impaired driving and to supporting those who have been affected by this crime.

MADD Windsor & Essex County is grateful to the support of its sponsors, including St. Clair College, St. Clair College Alumni Association, Caesars Windsor Cares, Windsor Port Authority, and the City of Windsor (Parks Development).

For more information or to RSVP to the event, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]



