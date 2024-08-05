Ontario Shores Launches North America’s First Recovery High School Program for Youth Mental Health

Whitby, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) has opened North America’s first Recovery High School, giving students with mental health challenges a way to stay in school while receiving therapeutic support.

Based on Ontario Shores’ established Recovery College model, this is the first youth-focused adaptation of its kind in North America. Developed with the Durham District School Board, clinicians and youth advisors, the program supports students with anxiety, depression, trauma and substance use by blending classroom learning with recovery-focused activities. It offers timely, age-appropriate support for youth who often face long waitlists and limited care options.

The voluntary, course-based program is free of charge and currently offered on-site to youth at Ontario Shores and Henry Street High School in Whitby, Ontario, through the Adolescent Day Treatment Program. Students can earn volunteer hours while building practical mental health and self-management skills.

A virtual option, now in co-design, will launch later this year to expand access to youth across Canada, including those on waitlists, in remote areas or not yet ready for formal care. Caregiver programming will also be offered online, with in-person options planned.

Why It Matters

In Canada, 1 in 5 youth, or more than 1.2 million young people, experience mental health challenges. The number of teens rating their mental health as “fair” or “poor” more than doubled between 2019 and 2023. Yet many still struggle to access timely, youth-friendly care.*

Research conducted by Ontario Shores, including interviews with patients, clinicians, caregivers and international experts, highlighted barriers to care and the need for flexible, stigma-free services that keep youth connected to school and their communities.

The program is made possible through funding from the Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health. By integrating classroom learning with therapeutic programming, youth can gain tools to manage their mental health and succeed in school.

Quotes

“Listening to youth, families and clinicians made one thing clear: young people need support that meets them where they are. By embedding recovery-oriented support directly into the school environment, we can remove barriers and give students a better chance to succeed both academically and emotionally.” —Dr. Simone Arbour, Research Scientist, Ontario Shores

“This collaboration represents an important step forward in how we support youth. We see every day how much students want to succeed, even when they’re facing significant mental health challenges. This model gives them the chance to continue their learning while building confidence in their future.” —Adrienne Goundry, Principal, Grove School, Durham District School Board

“As Recovery High School helps to further break down barriers to mental health care for youth and adolescents, every donor dollar is a lifeline for a child or teen who is struggling in silence. Together, we are creating a future where access to help isn’t a privilege, but a right for all young people.” —Tracy Clegg, CEO, Foundation for Mental Health

*Canadian Mental Health Association: Facts on mental health and mental illnesses in Canada

