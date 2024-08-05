Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optiva Inc. (“Optiva” or the “Company“) (TSX:OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced that Patrick DiPietro, Lee Matheson, Simon Parmar, Robert Stabile, Barry Symons, and Birgit Troy were elected to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board“) at the Company’s annual meeting of holders of common shares held earlier today (the “Meeting“). In addition, a resolution was carried at the Meeting to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Nominee Number of Shares For Number of Shares Against

Patrick DiPietro 3,593,271 96.42% 133,302 3.58% Lee Matheson 3,590,516 96.35% 136,057 3.65% Simon Parmar 3,590,516 96.35% 136,057 3.65% Robert Stabile 3,590,517 96.35% 136,056 3.65% Barry Symons 3,590,516 96.35% 136,057 3.65% Birgit Troy 3,590,517 96.35% 136,056 3.65%

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and authorizing the Company’s board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Withheld 3,879,708 99.80% 7,788 0.20%

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, agentic AI-powered revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

