OREA & TRREB Statement: Province’s Intention to Appoint RECO Administrator

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) and Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), representing nearly 100,000 REALTORS®, fully support Minister Stephen Crawford’s latest letter to the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) and his decisive action on accountability.

We endorse the intention to appoint an administrator to ensure RECO gets back to the basics of fulfilling its consumer protection mandate. OREA and TRREB remain committed to collaborating with the Government of Ontario on reforms that strengthen transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Ontario’s real estate market.”

Cathy Polan
President
Ontario Real Estate Association		 Elechia Barry-Sproule
President
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
Luigi Favaro
CEO
Ontario Real Estate Association		 John DiMichele
CEO
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
   

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano
Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA
[email protected]
416-459-6059

Silvana Aceto 
Director, Communications, TRREB
[email protected]

