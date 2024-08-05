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Orezone Reports First Set of Drill Results from Casa Berardi Mine Including 16.10g/t Au over 6.7m and 6.47g/t Au over 21.5m

Orezone Reports First Set of Drill Results from Casa Berardi Mine Including 16.10g/t Au over 6.7m and 6.47g/t Au over 21.5m

CBJ Newsmakers

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