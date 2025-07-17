Oriana Power and Invest Alberta Ink MOU to Explore and Develop Renewable Energy

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oriana Power Limited, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, is thrilled to announce that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Invest Alberta Corporation, Canada (IAC), to explore and develop renewable energy projects in the province.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oriana’s global expansion strategy and Alberta’s transition toward a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Under this MOU, Oriana and IAC intend to develop a vertically integrated renewable energy complex. Additionally, Oriana may consider phased investment opportunities in the projects initially ranging from $300 million USD to $500 million USD, with the potential to scale to a $1 billion USD investment within five years, dependent upon the identification of viable business projects.

IAC will support Oriana in:

Navigating provincial programs and optimizing collaboration with the Alberta Government.

Building connections with domestic and international stakeholders.

Facilitating partnerships with Alberta’s post-secondary institutions to develop a skilled talent pipeline.

Quotes:

“Alberta is emerging as a key market for Oriana. During the Stampede, I engaged with renewable energy and hydrogen industry leaders and saw firsthand the province’s incredible potential. Calgary, in particular, stands out as a vibrant, globally connected city for trade and clean energy investment. We are excited to partner with IAC to bring world-class renewable energy innovation to Canada. This collaboration represents not just an intention to invest in clean energy, but in people, communities, and the shared future of both India and Alberta.” – Mr. Anirudh Saraswat, Chief Business Officer of Oriana.

“This partnership aligns with Alberta’s strategy to attract global leaders in clean technology and renewables in order to create jobs and diversify the Alberta economy. Oriana’s intention to explore opportunities in Alberta has the potential to contribute to sustainable economic growth and support the province’s continued leadership in the global energy transition.” -Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta.

About Oriana Power Limited:

Oriana Power Limited is a leading Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) headquartered in India, focused on utility-scale solar, battery storage, green hydrogen, and compressed biogas projects. Oriana is committed to building sustainable energy assets that support national and global decarbonization efforts.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, Oriana currently owns and operates 500 MW of solar assets and set to achieve 2 GW by end of Next year.

As a TrueRE company, Oriana is actively expanding across various clean energy technologies.

The company is developing:

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a total capacity of 650 MWh

Green Hydrogen projects, with an allocation of 10 KTPA secured from SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), a Government of India enterprise

Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects, further diversifying its green energy portfolio

About Invest Alberta Corporation:

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.



CBJ Newsmakers