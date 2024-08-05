Osoyoos Indian Band demands Indigenous Consultation on Teck-Anglo American Deal

OLIVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sylix Lands within the Area of Responsibility of the Swiw̓s (Osoyoos) Indian Band.

The recent announcement by Teck Resource Limited and Anglo American plc of a potential merger raises serious concerns that, once again, Governments and Industry will ignore Indigenous rights and title.

“Deals of this scale have the possibility of significant impacts on Indigenous Nations and our people. These deals cannot be completed without the title holders on whose lands these mines and smelters are situated being included,” said Chief Clarence Louie. “The Sylix peoples expect the Federal and Provincial governments and the leadership of these companies to honour the principles of free, prior and informed consent.”

“The Teck Cominco smelter near Trail, British Columbia, has existed on our land for over 100 years. To date we have experienced significant impacts without any benefit. The Osoyoos Indian Band is known as a band that welcomes business and industry—but business and industry must treat us with the respect that comes with being title holders of the land,” added Chief Louie.

“Teck is already making public commitments to expand smelter operations for critical minerals in Trail, adding copper and gallium refining. Making these statements to government without talking to First Nations is unconscionable for a company supposedly committed to reconciliation,” continued Chief Louie.

Chief Louie noted that both companies profess to have progressive policies regarding working with Indigenous peoples, yet no one has contacted the impacted First Nations about the deal, in direct contradiction to those said policies.

“We call upon the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, Industry Minister, Mélanie Joly, and B.C. Premier, David Eby, to direct the leadership of these two companies to work with us before any deal is approved. We look forward to being invited to meet to discuss this deal as soon as possible,” concluded Chief Louie.

