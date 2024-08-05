Skip to content
Out of the Cold Shelter Workers Speak Out About Forced Closure by NS Government

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

EVENT BRIEF — On July 8, the NS government terminated 42 union jobs without notice at Out of the Cold (OTC) housing shelter and shut down its operations. Workers and their Union (SEIU Local 2) are calling for an emergency press conference and rally at Province House on July 15 at 11am.

WHAT: Press conference & rally to launch the demands of the terminated SEIU OTC workers.

WHEN: Tuesday July 15 from 11am to 12:30pm. Press conference will begin at 11am. Rally will begin approximately at 11:30am.

WHERE: By the main gates of Province House facing Hollis St.

WHO: Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2 is the certified bargaining agent for all workers at the Out of the Cold shelter that operated in Halifax and Dartmouth.

SEIU OTC Workers meeting on July 10 2025

Media Contact:

Tina Oh, Organizing Coordinator with SEIU Local 2
902.955.9966 | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5893556-96ab-4060-ad24-0ecfdb87faa2


