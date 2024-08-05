PaayaTech Announces Rebrand of CorpSync with New Identity and Standalone Website

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PaayaTech today announced the official rebranding of CorpSync, its flagship platform for enterprise contact synchronization and Outlook signature management. The rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity, a redesigned logo, and the launch of a standalone website at www.CorpSync.com.

The new brand direction reflects the platform’s rapid adoption across the legal, construction, HVAC, oil & gas, and professional services industries, as well as its continued growth into advanced enterprise capabilities. CorpSync now serves as a mission-critical solution for organizations seeking to maintain consistency, professionalism, and brand integrity across employee communications.

Reason for the Rebrand

CorpSync has undergone substantial evolution in recent years. Its standalone brand reflects:

Significant expansion beyond its initial product scope

Increasing adoption across multiple industries

The need for an independent identity distinct from PaayaTech

Growth of its product suite, which now includes: Contact Sync Outlook Signature Management Mass Messaging Shared Calendar Sync



Key Updates Included in the Rebrand

New modern brand identity and corporate logo

Launch of an independent website at CorpSync.com

Updated messaging focused on enterprise-grade security, reliability, and operational value

Redesigned product pages with clearer industry-specific solutions

Enhanced documentation and support resources

Introduction of a significantly upgraded Outlook Signature Template Editor, featuring a state-of-the-art design interface that enables users to create modern, professional, and mobile-responsive signature templates with minimal effort

What Remains Unchanged

CorpSync will continue to be developed and supported by the same leadership, engineering, and customer success teams

Service quality, support responsiveness, and platform reliability remain unchanged

All pricing, subscription terms, and contracts remain the same

No customer action is required

Executive Quote

“CorpSync has become an essential platform for many organizations, enabling them to maintain accuracy, consistency, and brand coherence across every email sent by their teams,” said Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech. “This rebrand represents our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer value. As part of this release, we also introduced a next-generation Outlook Signature Template Editor that delivers a truly state-of-the-art design experience. It allows organizations to create polished, modern, and responsive signature templates with remarkably little effort.”

Availability

The new CorpSync brand and website are live as of today at www.CorpSync.com. Existing clients will experience no service interruptions and do not need to take any action.

About PaayaTech

PaayaTech Inc., founded in 2007, develops legal technology solutions that improve productivity and workflow efficiency for law firms and professional services organizations. Its product suite includes MatterAlert (docketing and calendaring), CorpSync (contact and signature synchronization), CorpIntake (new business intake), and ReportLinx (automated reporting).

