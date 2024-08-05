Paid Volunteer Days Drive Employee Satisfaction, Culture and Social Impact

Bunzl Canada employees volunteer at a local food bank in Burlington, Ontario, as part of the company’s FOR BETTER DAYS initiative, demonstrating their commitment to giving back to the community.

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bunzl Canada is proud to announce the launch of FOR BETTER DAYS, a new initiative under the company’s broader BUNZL FOR BETTER initiative. This program gives every one of Bunzl Canada’s 1,100+ employees, including warehouse workers, drivers, customer service representatives, and office staff, one fully paid workday each year to volunteer and give back to their communities in a meaningful way.

This bold commitment translates to more than 8,500 hours of paid volunteer time annually, the equivalent of over four full-time jobs dedicated entirely to community service.

Whether it’s planting trees, supporting food banks, reducing textile waste, or supporting underprivileged students, Bunzl Canada is empowering its people to make a difference where it matters most: in their own communities.

“FOR BETTER DAYS is about more than just giving time, it’s about giving purpose,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. “We believe that when our people are empowered to support causes they care about, it strengthens not only our communities, but our company culture as well. This initiative reflects our values and our belief that business can and should be a force for good”

FOR BETTER DAYS is the latest evolution of BUNZL FOR BETTER, a national social sustainability platform launched in 2024 to unite employees, customers, and vendor partners in driving environmental and social impact. From planting over 2,200 trees to diverting hundreds of pounds of clothing from landfills, Bunzl Canada has already demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and community well-being.

“This initiative is unique in the Canadian business landscape,” said Jenny Lawson, Director of Human Resources. “It’s not just a policy; it’s a cultural commitment. We’re giving our employees the time, support, and encouragement to be changemakers. It’s one of the reasons Bunzl Canada is a certified Great Place to Work®.”

FOR BETTER DAYS is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all employees, regardless of role or location. Employees can use their day to support any registered charity or community initiative focused on environmental or social impact.

As Bunzl Canada continues to grow, FOR BETTER DAYS reinforces its position as a leader employee engagement and corporate citizenship. It’s a powerful reminder that when businesses invest in their people, everyone benefits – for better.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

