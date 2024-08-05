Skip to content
Paradox Vancouver Presents “Midnight Unmasked”

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paradox Vancouver invites the city to welcome the New Year with Midnight Unmasked – NYE 2026, an elevated and immersive New Year’s Eve celebration taking over the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. 
  
Designed as a modern electric masqueradeMidnight Unmasked transforms the space into a visually striking, high-energy environment featuring a giant LED mask installation, immersive lighting, and a dynamic dancefloor atmosphere leading into a midnight countdown. 
  
Guests can choose between General Admission and VIP experiences, allowing for different ways to celebrate the night. 

General Admission offers full access to the event, including a grand charcuterie spread, LED wristbands upon entry, and full access to the immersive event experience. 
  
For those seeking a more elevated evening, VIP tickets include access to exclusive lounge areas, enhanced comfort, and premium viewing of the celebration as the night unfolds. 
  
Personal LED mask add-ons are also available, giving guests the option to further customize their experience. 
  
Midnight Unmasked transforms Paradox Vancouver into a place where the city comes alive by uniting music, design, and celebration into one immersive New Year’s Eve experience. 

Tickets are available through Paradox Vancouver’s website: 
https://www.paradoxhotels.com/vancouver/midnight-unmasked-2026 

VIP Lounges are limited and offered exclusively through our Sales team. Full details, pricing, and availability are provided directly. Please reach out to [email protected] to inquire or reserve. 

  
Event Details 
Event: Midnight Unmasked – NYE 2026 
Venue: Paradox Vancouver – Grand Ballroom 
Ticketing Options: General Admission & VIP Lounge 

Experience Highlights: 

  • Giant LED mask installation 
  • LED wristbands 
  • Grand charcuterie spread 
  • VIP lounge access (select tickets) 
  • Personal LED mask add-ons available 
  • Live DJ entertainment & midnight countdown 

