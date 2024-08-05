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Parex Resources Announces Q2 2026 Results, Highlights Strong July Production, Reaffirms Step-Change Guidance, and Declares Q3 2026 Dividend

Parex Resources Announces Q2 2026 Results, Highlights Strong July Production, Reaffirms Step-Change Guidance, and Declares Q3 2026 Dividend

CBJ Newsmakers

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