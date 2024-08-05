Payment of dividends to BDR holders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (NASDAQ: AUGO) (“Aura” or the “Company”) pursuant to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (“CVM”) Resolution No. 44, in view of the Material Fact disclosed on August 5, 2025, hereby informs the holders of the Company’s level III sponsored share deposit certificates (“BDR”) and to the market in general, the clarifications on the announced dividend payment process:

Dividend announced on August 5, 2025: US$0.11 per BDR

Effective exchange rate for converting US dollars (USD) into Brazilian reais (BRL): BRL 5,4134 per USD

Applied tax on financial transaction: 0.38%

Dividends to be paid to the Company’s BDR holders: R$0,593211199 per BDR

Payment date: until September 5, 2025.

