PenderFund Capital Management is one of BC’s Best Workplaces

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is delighted to announce that it has been named on the 2025 Best Workplaces in BC list.

This honour was bestowed on Pender after thorough, independent analysis undertaken by Great Place to Work®.

The list is compiled from direct feedback gathered from employees across hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work®. Only companies that are Great Place to Work-Certified™ and achieve exceptional Trust Index™ survey scores are eligible for inclusion.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition, which essentially represents the real-time feedback of our employees,” said David Barr, CEO of Pender. “We aim to cultivate a work environment and corporate culture where everyone feels valued and has opportunities to grow and thrive. It’s humbling to work alongside people who want to foster a great experience for one another. It is the foundation on which we can continue to grow and scale as an organization.”

Pender is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace that recognizes and values differences. It is a core principle at Pender that an equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace simply makes us better. By seeking out and hiring the most qualified, talented and experienced people to fill the roles we advertise we have evolved naturally into a diverse and inclusive workforce. We have more rounded conversations, which lead to smarter decisions, which drive performance for our clients.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

[email protected]

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743



CBJ Newsmakers