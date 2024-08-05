PharmaCorp Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for the supplemental listing of 27,427,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issuable pursuant to the Company’s previously announced prospectus offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (“Units”). The Warrants are expected to be listed for trading on the TSXV effective as of the opening of markets on November 17, 2025 under the symbol PCRX.WT.

An aggregate of 54,855,000 Units were issued in connection with the closing of the Offering on November 12, 2025, with each Unit consisting of one (1) common share (“Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on November 12, 2027. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent, dated November 12, 2025 (the “Warrant Indenture”).

For more information about the Offering and the Warrants, please refer to the Company’s news release dated November 12, 2025, and the Warrant Indenture, each of which are accessible under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit https://www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” regarding the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Company’s business, strategy and objectives, the anticipated listing of the Warrants on the facilities of the TSXV and timing thereof. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the Company’s business model and market demand for future financing opportunities for the Company’s securities; the supply of satisfactory pharmacies coming to market for purchase by the Company at prices satisfactory to Company, and the ability of the Company to acquire such pharmacies; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Company being equal to or greater than historical volumes‎. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.



