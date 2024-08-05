Phillips Barristers PC and Randy Ai Law Office – Ontario Superior Court Certifies Class Action Against Scotiabank Regarding Vacation and Holiday Pay

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a $125 million class action lawsuit against The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) on behalf of its employees claiming unpaid wages for vacation pay and holiday pay. Phillips Barristers PC and Randy Ai act for the class.

The lawsuit alleges that Scotiabank failed to fully pay its employees’ vacation pay and holiday pay, contrary to the Canada Labour Code by failing to include such things as incentive payments and restricted share units when determining the amount to be paid for vacation and holiday pay.

The claim alleges that this practice breaches Scotiabank employment agreements, and its statutory obligations under the Canada Labour Code, and have resulted in losses to Scotiabank employees.

Certification means the Court has determined that there are core issues in this lawsuit that are suitable to be addressed on a class-wide basis. These allegations have not been proven in court, and Scotiabank denies the allegations and is defending the action.

The certified class includes all current and former Canadian employees of Scotiabank who received incentive awards or other variable compensation in addition to their hourly wages or salary pursuant to the terms of incentive plans or the terms of the Restricted Share Unit Plan between December 14, 2020 and April 10, 2025. Certain roles, including home financing advisors, and officers, directors, and C-suite executives of the bank, are excluded.

Class Members are automatically included and do not need to take any action to participate. Those who prefer not to be part of the class action may opt out by submitting a written request to the Notice Administrator before February 10, 2026.

There is no cost to participate. The lawyers for the class will only be compensated if the class action is successful, either through settlement or trial.

The law firms of Phillips Barristers Professional Corporation and Randy Ai Law Office represent Mr. Ngan and the class. More information is available at bnsvacationpayclassaction.ca.

