Photonic Inc. Advances to Stage B of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Photonic Inc., a global leader in distributed quantum computing, announced today it has been selected to participate in Stage B of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). This progression is the result of the successful delivery of a concept for a Utility-Scale Quantum Computer (USQC) based on optically linked silicon spin qubits in Stage A. In Stage B, Photonic will be assessed on the plausibility of their R&D roadmap to realize industrial scale quantum performance using Photonic’s Entanglement FirstTM architecture.

DARPA’s QBI aims to determine if it’s possible to build an industrially useful quantum computer much faster than conventional predictions. Specifically, the QBI is designed to verify and validate if any quantum computing approach can achieve utility-scale operation — meaning its computational value exceeds its cost — by the year 2033.

During the yearlong Stage B, DARPA will rigorously examine all performers who passed the concept diligence in Stage A on their research and development approach to assess the plausibility of the proposed path to building the system.

“The Stage A concept review provided Photonic the opportunity to demonstrate the promise of our distinctive architectural approach to solve one of quantum computing’s formidable challenges: scaling beyond single nodes,” said Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic Inc. “We are thrilled to move forward with Stage B, which shifts focus from the underlying theory to the practical path to building a scalable quantum computer. Our commitment has always been to deliver on the promise of quantum computing at scale—we’re looking forward to sharing our plan to make it a reality.”

DARPA’s QBI has three stages:

The now completed Stage A, which involved providing comprehensive technical details for a utility-scale quantum computer concept that has a plausible path to realization in the near term.

Stage B, which requires rigorous examination of the research and development approach for the proposed utility-scale quantum computer concept.

Stage C, which will involve working with the program’s independent verification and validation team to test that the utility-scale quantum computer concept can be constructed as designed and operated as intended.

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security.

The company’s approach unlocks performance at scale through unmatched distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic’s Entanglement First™ architecture leverages optically linked silicon spin qubits for high connectivity, enabling powerful computation, efficient error correction, and integration into existing data centre and telecom environments.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, Photonic employs over 150 professionals and is backed by leading investors and multinational partners.

