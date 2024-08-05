Photonic Inc. Leaders Featured at Premier Quantum and Business Events

Vancouver, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vancouver, British Columbia, September 16, 2025 – Photonic Inc., a global leader in distributed quantum computing, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paul Terry is speaking at Quantum World Congress in Tysons, Virginia September 16-18 where the world’s quantum visionaries and innovators will gather. On November 3, Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Photonic’s Chief Quantum Officer and Founder has been invited to speak at The Logic’s 2025 marquee annual Summit in Toronto, Canada. Backed by the Financial Times, The Logic is a leading source of business and technology news in Canada.

Quantum World Congress stands as a premier global gathering for the leaders shaping the quantum revolution. Since its launch in 2022, it has served as a central hub for breakthroughs, collaboration, and bold ideas spanning industry, academia, government, and finance. The event unites experts from around the world to drive innovation across quantum computing, research, software development, education, and policy—showcasing the technologies redefining our future.

Dr. Terry, who leads the team at Photonic, is a seasoned entrepreneur, engineer, and angel investor specializing in disruptive technologies across supercomputing, AI, and quantum computing. He advises VCs and governments on economic, technical, health, and national defense strategies.

Featured in two sessions at Quantum World Congress, Dr. Terry is participating in a panel and presenting a breakout session:

September 17, 2025

3:30 pm – Vault Theater

Panel | From Discovery to Deployment: Scaling Quantum Beyond the Lab

Panelists:

Dr. Justin Huneault, Anyon Systems

Dr. Yoann Jestin, Ki3 Photonics Technologies Inc.

Dr. Félix Beaudoin, Nanoacademic Technologies Inc.

Dr. Paul Terry, Photonic Inc.

Nick Werstiuk, Quantum Valley Ideas Lab

September 18, 2025

2:15 pm – Elevate

Breakout Session | Scaling Quantum: Beyond Qubit Count for Commercial Impact

Dr. Paul Terry, CEO, Photonic Inc.

Dr. Simmons, who is also co-chair of Canada’s Quantum Advisory Board, a Canadian Institute for Advanced Research Fellow in Quantum Information Science, an Associate Professor at the Department of Physics at Simon Fraser University (SFU), and has represented Canada in NATO discussions on quantum, will be a featured speaker at this year’s Logic Summit in Toronto on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Bringing her extensive background in scalable quantum computing to the table, Dr. Simmons will share her perspectives on the revolutionary potential of quantum computing with the business leaders, industry experts, and policymakers attending the event, which highlights the companies, policies and people driving transformational change in Canada and beyond.

About Photonic Inc.

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security. Photonic’s Entanglement First™ architecture leverages optically linked silicon spin qubits for high connectivity, enabling powerful computation, efficient error correction, and integration into existing data centre and telecom environments.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, Photonic employs over 150 professionals and is backed by leading investors and multinational partners.

To learn more, visit www.photonic.com



# # #



