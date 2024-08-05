PicturesQR Reaches 500,000 Shared Memories Across 15,000 Events in Six Months





PicturesQR logo

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PicturesQR , an event photo sharing platform that enables guests to upload wedding and event memories using a QR code for wedding photos, announced today that it has supported over 15,000 events and collected more than 500,000 photos and videos since its launch six months ago.

The milestone emphasizes on the growing demand for simple, secure, and centralized tools that allow guests to share within digital galleries without the need for downloading an app or creating an account/subscription.

Innovative Platform for Gathering Guest Media Content

PicturesQR makes it easy for hosts to gather photos and videos from their events. Instead of chasing guests for media files, organizers can create a personalized event page that comes with its own QR code and shareable link. Guests simply scan the code, upload their photos or videos, and everything is automatically organized in one place.

PicturesQR uses privacy settings such as PIN protection and private galleries, which makes sure that event hosts are able to control who can view or contribute to their collection. Users can also personalize their event pages with custom cover photos, color themes, welcome messages, and many more.

Expanding Use Cases Beyond Traditional Celebrations

While the QR code for wedding photos remains the most common event, the platform’s versatility has made it equally popular for different occasions such as birthdays, graduations, holidays, and other community events as well. Organizers can generate QR-based templates to display at venues, which allows guests to upload memories instantly from their own devices.

Focus on Accessibility

By taking out technical barriers such as account creations and app installations, PicturesQR gives a convenient experience for guests of all ages and technical backgrounds. The company’s system is designed for convenience, making sure that every guest can contribute easily to an event’s digital record.

About PicturesQR

PicturesQR is a secure and intuitive event photo sharing platform that allows guests to upload and share images and videos from weddings, birthdays, graduations, and other celebrations using a QR code for wedding photos or a custom event link. Hosts can collect, manage, and download all media files in one place, preserving memories for years to come.

For more information, visit https://www.picturesqr.com .

Media Contact:

Stevan Shlemoon

PicturesQR

[email protected]

https://www.picturesqr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/535b209d-218c-4eba-9bb7-a2a6e89ee908



CBJ Newsmakers