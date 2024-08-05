Precore Gold Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) previously announced on August 21, 2025, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,000,029.60. The First Tranche consisted of the sale of 5,555,720 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.18 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of thirty-six (36) months at an exercise price of C$0.25 per Warrant Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund exploration work and for working capital purposes. The Company paid cash finder’s fees in the amount of $36,399.99 in connection with the First Tranche. The securities issued in the First Tranche are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on January 19, 2026.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. has acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

The Company is further pleased to announce that it expects to complete the second and final tranche (the “Second Tranche”) of the Private Placement on or before October 3, 2025. Assuming the completion of the Second Tranche, the Private Placement will raise an aggregate of approximately C$2,000,000.

Certain directors and officers of the Company, subscribed for an aggregate 213,500 Units in the Private Placement. Each director and officer of the Company is considered an “insider” of the Company and, as a result, their participation under the Private Placement is considered to be a “related party” and the respective participation of each constituted a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the related party, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the Units paid by such related party, exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate shareholder returns. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, may contain important historical drilling results and are located in politically stable, Tier 1, mining-friendly jurisdictions. Precore Gold’s mission is supported by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

