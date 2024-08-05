Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Stampede Culinary Partners and Concurrent Equity and Convertible Debenture Offerings

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (“Premium Brands” or the “Company”) (TSX: PBH) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Stampede Culinary Partners, Inc. (“Stampede”), a leading culinary solutions and protein platform with a nationwide presence in the United States (the “Acquisition”).

The purchase price for the Acquisition, subject to customary post-closing net working capital adjustments, will be approximately US$662.5 million and will consist of (i) US$512.5 million in cash and (ii) the issuance of US$150.0 million of common shares (approximately 2.2 million common shares) of the Company to the seller. In addition, the seller will be entitled to a one-time aggregate earn-out payment of up to US$100.0 million based on Stampede achieving certain profitability targets over the full two fiscal years following the Acquisition.

“Over the past couple of years, we have made significant investments in production capacity to support the growth of our market-leading branded and customized cooked protein initiatives in the U.S.,” said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands. “The acquisition of Stampede will further accelerate our growth in this market by:

Strengthening our presence in the U.S. foodservice channel as most of our current strategies are focused on the retail and club store channels;

Enhancing our production capabilities through the addition of sous vide cooking capacity as most of our existing cooking capacity uses flame grilled technology; and

Providing us with access to significant unused production capacity.”

“We have watched and admired Stampede’s progress over the past several years and are very pleased to welcome its talented management team into our unique ecosystem of great food companies,” said Mr. Paleologou. “We look forward to working with them to take Stampede’s business to the next level by accelerating its growth and driving significant cost and growth synergies,” added Mr. Paleologou.

“Furthermore, we expect Stampede to continue to benefit from the same trends that have enabled our other protein businesses to grow their sales in the U.S. market from $337 million in 2019 to a current run rate of over $1.37 billion. These trends, which are disrupting the North American food industry, include consumers looking for premium ready-to-eat protein-based products and foodservice and retail operators looking for ways to simplify their labour requirements while providing customers with better food experiences.”

“From a financing perspective, we have taken a conservative approach and have used the Acquisition and the related financing to accelerate the deleveraging of our balance sheet with our senior funded debt and total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios decreasing by approximately 0.4 turns on a pro forma basis,” stated Mr. Paleologou.

Financial Highlights

The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share, delivering mid-single digit percentage accretion in the first full year of ownership before synergies and high-single digit percentage accretion after synergies anticipated to be realized during the period.

The base purchase price of approximately US$662.5 million represents a multiple of approximately 9.7x Stampede’s estimated fiscal 2025 (fiscal year ended September 27, 2025) Adjusted EBITDA 1 (after lease payments), or 7.5x after giving full effect to anticipated synergies. Normalizing for the temporary impact of beef raw material cost inflation, the purchase price multiple is 8.4x 1 .

(after lease payments), or 7.5x after giving full effect to anticipated synergies. Normalizing for the temporary impact of beef raw material cost inflation, the purchase price multiple is 8.4x . The Acquisition is expected to result in estimated 3.0:1 and 3.9:1 pro forma senior funded debt to adjusted EBITDA and pro forma total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios1, respectively. Premium Brands expects to achieve its long-term targeted total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.0:1 or lower in 2027.

“We are very excited about joining the Premium Brands family and look forward to leveraging its resources and complementary production capabilities to accelerate the growth of our business,” said Mr. Brock Furlong, CEO of Stampede. “In particular, we see tremendous opportunities to sell many of the exciting, premium products produced by the Premium Brands ecosystem to our diverse portfolio of foodservice and emergent retail customers”.

Closing of the Acquisition is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including approvals under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act (the “HSR Act”) and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company further announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Scotiabank (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal basis”, (i) 2,872,400 subscription receipts (the “Public Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $97.50 per Public Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of approximately $280 million, and (ii) $150 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture, for gross proceeds of approximately $430 million (collectively, the “Public Offering”).

Concurrently with the Public Offering, the Company has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis, an aggregate of 1,743,600 subscription receipts (the “Placement Subscription Receipts” and, together with the Public Subscription Receipts, the “Subscription Receipts”) to two institutional investors (the “Investors”), at a price of $97.50 per Placement Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $170 million (the “Concurrent Private Placement” and, together with the Public Offering, the “Offering”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to partially fund the cash purchase price of the Acquisition, as further described below. The balance of the cash purchase price will be funded by drawing on the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Public Offering

Each Subscription Receipt represents the right of the holder to receive, upon closing of the Acquisition, without payment of additional consideration, one common share of Premium Brands (each, a “Common Share”) plus an amount per Subscription Receipt equal to the amount per Common Share of any dividends for which record dates have occurred during the period from the closing date of the Public Offering to the date immediately preceding the closing date of the Acquisition, less withholding taxes, if any.

The Debentures will bear interest from the date of issue at 5.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 each year, commencing June 30, 2026, and will have a maturity date of December 31, 2032 (the “Maturity Date”). The Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the Maturity Date and the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption of the Debentures into Common Shares at a conversion price of $156.00 per Common Share, being a conversion rate of 6.4103 Common Shares for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures.

In connection with the Public Offering, the Company has also granted the Underwriters (i) an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 430,860 Public Subscription Receipts (or, in certain circumstances, Common Shares), on the same terms, and (ii) over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms, in each case exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the Public Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Closing of the Public Offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2025. The Public Offering is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be used to finance, in part, the Acquisition, as well as the Company’s expenses of the Offering and the Acquisition. The net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures will initially be used to reduce existing indebtedness under the Company’s senior revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”), thereby increasing the amount available to be drawn under such Revolving Credit Facility to finance, in part, the Acquisition, as well as the Company’s expenses of the Offering and the Acquisition.

The sale of the Debentures is not conditional on the successful completion of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed, the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures will have been used to reduce existing indebtedness under the Revolving Credit Facility, thereby increasing the amount available to be drawn under the Revolving Credit Facility, as required, to fund future potential strategic acquisitions (other than the Acquisition) and capital projects which may arise, and for general corporate purposes.

The Public Subscription Receipts and the Debentures will be offered in all provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated December 10, 2025 (the “base shelf prospectus”), as supplemented by a prospectus supplement (the “shelf prospectus supplement”) to be filed with the Canadian securities regulators in all of the provinces and territories of Canada on or about December 12, 2025, and by way of private placement in the United States to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A or in such a manner as to not require registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Access to the shelf prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment to such documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The base shelf prospectus is accessible, and the shelf prospectus supplement will be accessible within two business days from the date hereof, through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Public Subscription Receipts and the Debentures are offered under the shelf prospectus supplement. An electronic or paper copy of the shelf prospectus supplement, the base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from: CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, on M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 416-956-6378 or by email at [email protected] or from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. by mail at Brampton Distribution Centre c/o The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, ON, L6S 6H2, by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at [email protected] or from National Bank Financial Inc. by telephone at 416-869-8414 or by email at [email protected] or from Raymond James Ltd. at 416-777-7000 by telephone at 925 W Georgia St. Ste 2100, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2 or by email at [email protected] or from Scotiabank by mail at 40 Temperance Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, attn: Equity Capital Markets, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (416) 863-7704; by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The base shelf prospectus and shelf prospectus supplement contain important, detailed information about Premium Brands and the proposed Public Offering. Prospective investors should read the base shelf prospectus and shelf prospectus supplement (when filed) before making an investment decision.

Concurrent Private Placement

Concurrent with the Public Offering, the Company entered into subscription agreements with the Investors pursuant to which the Investors have agreed to purchase from the Company, on a private placement basis, an aggregate of 1,743,600 Placement Subscription Receipts at a price of $97.50 per Placement Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of approximately $170 million. CIBC Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner and agent on the Concurrent Private Placement. The terms of the Placement Subscription Receipts are identical to the terms of the Public Subscription Receipts in all material respects, except that the Placement Subscription Receipts (and the underlying Common Shares) sold pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue of the Placement Subscription Receipts, subject to certain exempt trades permitted by applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement will be used to partially finance the Acquisition. The Concurrent Private Placement is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The closing of the Concurrent Private Placement is scheduled to occur on the closing date of the Public Offering. Closing of each of the Public Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement is conditional upon each other.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada, the United States and Italy.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

George Paleologou

President and CEO

(604) 656‐3100

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Will Kalutycz CFO

(604) 656‐3100

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements with respect to Premium Brands, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition, proposed acquisitions and plans and objectives of or involving Premium Brands. While management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable and represent Premium Brands’ internal expectations and belief as of the date of this press release, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as such forward looking statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties beyond the control of Premium Brands which may cause its actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to Premium Brands’ expectations regarding the completion of the Acquisition and the Offering, growth of its business and acceleration thereof, production capabilities, and the accretion and other financial enhancements and synergies estimated to arise as a result of the Acquisition.

Forward looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Premium Brands, including, without limitation: (i) Premium Brands will realize the anticipated benefits arising from the Acquisition; (ii) Premium Brands will obtain all required regulatory approvals to complete the Acquisition; (iii) the successful completion of the Acquisition and the Offering; and (iv) the expectations and assumptions outlined in Premium Brands’ MD&A for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2025 and for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2024, copies of which are filed electronically through SEDAR+ and are available online at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on what Premium Brands’ management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Premium Brands cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: (i) the inability to satisfy the closing conditions of the Acquisition or the Offering; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and (iii) actual market conditions being different than anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Premium Brands’ expectations are outlined in Premium Brands’ MD&A for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2025 and for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2024, copies of which are filed electronically through SEDAR+ and are available online at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Premium Brands. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward looking statements in this press release are made as of December 10, 2025 and, except as required by applicable law, will not be publicly updated or revised. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward looking statements in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures (“Non-GAAP”) and Non-GAAP ratios to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term “Adjusted EBITDA”, including any related per share amounts, is a Non-GAAP financial measure; and the terms “pro forma senior funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio” and “pro forma total funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio” are Non-GAAP ratios, all of which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that such measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures provide a more consistent basis to compare the performance of the Company between the periods and improve comparability between other companies. They provide additional information to readers of this press release to enhance their understanding of the Company’s financial performance. These measures are also used by the Company to set financial targets for its management incentive plans and to monitor the Company’s compliance with its debt covenants. For further information regarding these Non-GAAP measures and applicable reconciliations, please refer to “Results of Operations – Adjusted EBITDA” in our management’s discussion and analysis for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023 and for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2025, each of which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which are incorporated by reference in this press release.

Please see below for additional information related to certain of the Non-GAAP measures included herein:

“Pro forma senior funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio” is a Non-GAAP ratio and is defined as senior funded debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA as adjusted for recent business and asset acquisitions. Senior funded debt consists of long-term debt including its current portion and deferred financing costs, and bank indebtedness net of cash and cash equivalents.

“Pro forma total funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio” is a Non-GAAP ratio and is defined as total funded debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA as adjusted for recent business and asset acquisitions. Total funded debt consists of long-term debt including its current portion and deferred financing costs, cheques outstanding and bank indebtedness net of cash and cash equivalents, and the face value of convertible debentures.

This press release also makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of Stampede. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Normalized Adjusted EBITDA” are Non-GAAP financial measures, each of which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that such measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Please see below for additional information related to these Non-GAAP measures:

“Adjusted EBITDA” in respect of Stampede is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain non-recurring expenses, including acquisition costs, and prior to giving effect to any adjustments for the accounting policy alignment for leased facilities in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA in respect of Stampede is earnings before income taxes.

“Normalized Adjusted EBITDA” in respect of Stampede is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, normalized for the temporary impact of beef raw material cost inflation. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to Normalized Adjusted EBITDA in respect of Stampede is earnings before income taxes.

________________________

1 “Adjusted EBITDA” and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA” are non-GAAP financial measures and “Pro forma senior funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio” and “pro forma total funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio” are non-GAAP ratios. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release for a definition of these measures and certain related information.



