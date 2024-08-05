Premium Income Corporation Announces Class A Share Split and an Increase to Total Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its class A shares (the “Share Split”) due to the Fund’s strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2026 will receive 10 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

The Fund has also declared an increase to the monthly distributions payable to class A shareholders of $0.09 per share from $0.08 per share. As a result of the Share Split and monthly distribution increase, the total dollar amount of distributions to be paid to class A shareholders is expected to increase by approximately 22%. Since inception, class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $41.61 per share.

The class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on January 13, 2026. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The Fund has declared monthly distributions payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.09000 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at [email protected] or visit www.mulvihill.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Commerce Court North

Suite 2110, Box 48

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



