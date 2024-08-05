Presearch Launches Node NFT Licenses, Allowing More People to Power the Next Web

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presearch ( https://presearch.com/ ), the privacy-centric, non-profiling engine, today announced its first Node NFT Auction is now live, giving community operators and new participants a straightforward way to help power the network and earn rewards in return.

The auction introduces a community-driven model connecting digital art, network participation rights, and decentralized infrastructure. It features 142 unique NFTs from the Wasteland Web collection by digital artist Smokenmirrors, illustrating a vision of the internet free from algorithmic control. Each NFT stands alone as art, while also granting holders the ability to activate a node and earn network rewards once Presearch’s orchestration system goes live in a matter of weeks.

Unlike traditional digital art drops, each NFT doubles as a license key for operating a node under Presearch’s new Node Orchestration layer, the backbone of the upcoming Presearch 3.0 architecture. The orchestration system, detailed in Presearch’s latest technical blog and Nodenomics webinar , will expand the network’s global crawling and indexing capabilities of its innovative, decentralized, independent index named Indee, making it easier for users to operate nodes and contribute to the network.

“We’re scaling Indee, opening up the free web, and rewarding the people who run the compute that fuels the network’s growth.” said Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch.

How to Participate:

Participants can join (here) by creating a Presearch account, depositing PRE tokens, and bidding on the NFT(s) of their choice. The highest bidders at auction close will receive their Node NFTs, which include the corresponding node keys required to operate on the orchestration layer when it launches.

NFT Nodes Power Presearch 3.0

The Node NFT Auction marks the first phase of a broader rollout for Presearch 3.0, the project’s next major architecture update. The release includes a decentralized system for real-time crawling, indexing, and retrieval intended to support what the team refers to as the “Frontier Intelligence,” or high-value, underrepresented content often overlooked by mainstream search engines. By tying node licenses to NFTs, Presearch is testing a new model for permissionless participation, one that blends network operations, art culture, and economic incentives.

Auction Details

Start Date: [December 9, 9:00 AM Pacific]

End Date: [December 10, 9:00 PM Pacific]

Accepted Currency: PRE

Location: https://account.presearch.com/nft/auctions

To learn more, read the blog post here that includes a walkthrough video: https://news.presearch.io/presearch-node-nft-auction-278770826418

About Smokenmirrors:

Smokenmirrors, known for world-building in the digital art underground, created The Wasteland Web as a narrative backdrop depicting an imagined “post-algorithmic internet.” Each piece functions as a story fragment within that universe, reflecting themes of open networks and online resilience.

About Presearch

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused, non-profiling search experience with results comparable to leading search engines. Its search-to-earn model rewards users with PRE tokens for every search, creating a unique value proposition. Powered by a decentralized node infrastructure, Presearch promotes fairness and mitigates biases in search outcomes unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others. With a loyal community, the platform serves nearly 10 million searches per month.

