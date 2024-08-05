Pro Web Services Launches AI-Powered Chatbot for Dental Clinics, First Integration at Westcoast Smile Dental

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pro Web Services (PWS), the registered trade name of Multiaxis Enterprise Inc., today announced the launch of its new AI-powered chatbot designed specifically for dental clinics. The solution is built to not only generate patient leads but also to provide accurate information that empowers patients to make informed decisions about their care.

The first deployment of the PWS Chatbot is live at Westcoast Smile Dental, a leading Vancouver clinic recognized for its cosmetic and restorative dentistry and team dentist to the NHL Vancouver Canucks.

Transforming Patient Engagement in Dentistry

The PWS AI Chatbot was developed to address two critical needs in modern dental practices: efficient lead generation and transparent patient communication. Unlike generic chatbots, the platform is trained on clinic-specific information, allowing it to answer common questions, share treatment details, and guide patients through the booking process.

With 24/7 availability, patients can conveniently learn about services such as dental implants, veneers, whitening, Invisalign, and preventive care, while clinics benefit from increased appointment requests and stronger patient trust.

Complimentary for Website Maintenance Clients

Recognizing that digital engagement tools are now a necessity, PWS offers the chatbot free of charge to all website maintenance clients. This approach reflects PWS’s commitment to equipping small businesses with the digital resources needed to remain competitive.

“Patient expectations have changed,” said Dampage Perera, Managing Director of Multiaxis Enterprise Inc. “They want quick, reliable answers before making healthcare decisions. By providing this chatbot as a complimentary service, we’re ensuring that our dental clients can meet those expectations without additional costs.”

Westcoast Smile Dental: First Adopter

Westcoast Smile Dental, based in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighborhood, is the first clinic to adopt the PWS AI Chatbot. Known for its advanced cosmetic dentistry and for serving as the team dentist to NHL Vancouver Canucks, the clinic has long embraced innovation in patient care.

“The chatbot allows us to connect with patients even outside clinic hours,” said Dr. David Cheng of Westcoast Smile Dental. “It’s an extension of our patient-centered philosophy, giving people the confidence to explore treatment options before stepping into the office.”

Pro Web Services: Digital Solutions Under One Roof

As the digital arm of Multiaxis Enterprise Inc., PWS consolidates essential digital services for small businesses. From website design and maintenance to social media management, public relations, app and web development, PWS offers integrated solutions tailored to real-world business needs.

Multiaxis Enterprise Inc. is a BBB-accredited organization, underscoring its commitment to ethical practices and trusted client relationships across Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Small Businesses

The launch of the PWS AI Chatbot comes at a time when businesses of all sizes are under pressure to digitize operations. According to industry trends, chatbots have become one of the fastest-growing tools for customer engagement and lead conversion.

“Small businesses often struggle with fragmented digital services,” added Perera. “By bringing website maintenance, PR, social media, and now chatbots under one roof, we remove barriers and make advanced technology accessible to every client.”

About Westcoast Smile Dental

Led by Dr. David Cheng and Dr. Jeffrey Norden, Westcoast Smile Dental is a Vancouver-based dental clinic specializing in cosmetic, restorative, and preventive dentistry, including implants, veneers, whitening, and Invisalign. The clinic is proud to serve as the team dentist of the NHL Vancouver Canucks and is committed to delivering exceptional patient care supported by innovative technology.

About Pro Web Services and Multiaxis Enterprise Inc.

Pro Web Services (PWS) is the registered trade name of Multiaxis Enterprise Inc., a Canadian company providing integrated digital solutions to small businesses. As the digital arm of Multiaxis, PWS delivers services spanning web and app development, SEO, social media, PR management, and chatbot integration. Multiaxis Enterprise Inc. is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and operates across Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.

Media Contact:

Dampage Perera

Managing Director

Pro Web Services, Multiaxis Enterprise Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://prowebservices.ca

Tel: (604) 338-3840

Toll-Free: 1-866-373-9462

This press release is also available in French to ensure accessibility for Canadian media and audiences.



